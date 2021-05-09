Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo won the 3,200 Saturday in the 47th annual Baldwin Invitational, and did so in a personal-best time.
The sophomore completed the eight laps around the Baldwin track in 10:39.69.
Waynesburg Central’s Taylor cleared 11-4 in the pole vault for the silver medal. The Raiders’ Gabe McConville was third in the mile with a time of 4:23.03.
Belle Vernon’s Dane Anden won the bronze medal in the high jump after he cleared 5-10. Teammates Sienna Steeber (20, 300 intermediate hurdles, 53.62), Devin Whitlock (16, high jump, 5-3), Chase Roukonen (12, long jump, 19-9), and Tyler Mocello (15, triple jump, 39-1) all finished in the top 20.
The Warriors’ Robbie Hrabosky won a pair of medals, taking silver in the 300 intermediate hurdles (39.72) and eighth in the 100 high hurdles (16.33). Andrew Smith was seventh in the 800 with a time of 1:59.16. Ethan Callaghan was 18th in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.52).
Ringgold’s Angelina Massey found her way to the medals stand in the 100 (5, 13.11), 200 (5, 27.22), and triple jump (7, 34-3¾). Her mark in the triple jump set the school record.
The Rams’ Ryan Pajak was fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 9:28.36. Lucas Pajak was 19th in the same race with a time of 10:05.55. The 3,200 relay was seventh in 8:24.94.
Albert Gallatin’s Emily Sanders placed sixth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (49.24), finished seventh in the 200 (27.74) and 11th in the 100 (13.65). Kaitlyn Havrilesko (17, high jump, 4-6) and Elizabeth Murtha (10, discus, 97-8) also had top-20 finishes for the Lady Colonials.
Connellsville’s Zach Bigam placed eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:43.15 and Dylan Marchewka was seventh in the long jump with a top effort of 20-6.
Teammates Grace Bosnic (10, 300 intermediate hurdles, 50.99; 19, 100 high hurdles, 18.33), Ky’ron Craggette (20, 200, 24.32), and Bryson Edwards (16, high jump, 5-3) all had top-20 finishes.
The Colonials’ Quentin Larkin just missed the medals stand in the javelin, finishing 10th with a throw of 139-5.
Elizabeth Forward’s Paige Myers placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 34-10. The Lady Warriors’ 3,200 relay placed 14th in 10:35.03.
Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto was fourth in the triple jump with a top jump of 35-¾. She placed 19th in the long jump (15-5½). Teammate Makayla Slack (13, 100, 13.68) and Gracie Spadaro (15, javelin, 91-10) had a top-20 finishes.
The Scotties’ Ray Hribal placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 147-9, 10th in the shot put (45-8), and 14th in the discus (131-1). Jake VanArsdale had top-20 finishes in the 110 high hurdles (13, 16.71) and 300 intermediate hurdles (17, 44.13), as did Isaac Trout in the triple jump (11, 39-7¼).
Beth-Center’s Jacob Sinclair placed 10th in the 1,600 with a time of 4:43.86. The Lady Bulldogs’ Ella Boothe placed 15th in the 400 in 1:03.85.
Ashlyn Basinger (9, 100, 13.59; 12, 200, 28.02), Jordan Dean (13, 300 intermediate hurdles, 52.95), Emily Mahle (17, high jump, 4-6), Dawson Fowler (12, long jump, 19-9; 17, javelin, 131-9), and Andrew Layton (13, pole vault, 10-4) all had top-20 finishes for Waynesburg.
Brownsville’s Malaree Duggan-Hudock was 14th in the triple jump with a top effort of 32-3¼.
Kolby Kent had the top finish for California, finishing 27th in the 800 in 2:07.01.
Laurel Highlands’ Annika Tajc (100 high hurdles, 17.85) and Ella Ciez (high jump, 4-9) both had 10th-place finishes. The Fillies’ Alessandra Peccon (20, 200, 28.60) and Mia Pierce (11, discus, 96-11) placed in the top 20.
West Greene’s Brooke Barner finished 16th in the 400 (1:04.03) and 19th in the 200 (28.52).
