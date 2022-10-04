Jolena Quarzo topped all runners in a Division II, Section 5 girls meet and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Lucas Czegan was the overall winner of the boys meet in cross country action at Brownsville on Tuesday.
Quarzo top girl but GCC sweeps meets
- By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
