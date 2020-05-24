SHIPPENSBURG — Gionna Quarzo cried as she crossed the finish line last year after winning the Class AA 3,200.
The Brownsville junior was all smiles Saturday morning when she crossed the finish line without anyone chasing her, successfully defending her gold medal in a PIAA record time of 10:25.91.
The time also earns her a spot on the NFHS Honor Roll.
Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani finished second in 10:57.10.
“Last year was my first year and I was not expecting to win at all. It was a shock,” said Quarzo, still smiling after the awards ceremony. “This year, I couldn’t quit smiling.”
As she had done in every 3,200 this spring, Quarzo grabbed the lead on the first lap and the battle became one with the clock, not the field, over the final seven laps.
“I was at 5:06 at the mile. I told myself to keep up that pace. It wasn’t too hard,” said Quarzo.
The excitement for a new state record time built as Quarzo cruised around the track, lapping the state’s distance runners in the process. The previous mark of 10:31.85 was set by Central Cambria’s Carly Seymour in 2008.
“What really helped my was my family and coaches, and all the fans. That helps me more. That guy (the public address announcer) shouting my name (on every lap) really helped,” said Quarzo.
Quarzo was on pace for a special run and she realized that as she completed her sixth lap.
“The last 800 (meters) I told myself, ‘Gionna, you’re on pace,’” explained Quarzo. “I’m watching the clock (on the third and fourth turn) and I told myself ‘I’m going to get it, I think.’”
Quarzo appreciated the moment of winning a Pennsylvania state gold medal in record time.
“I was really looking forward to this and representing Pennsylvania,” said Quarzo. “It’s more for me than just the record. My coaches and family are proud of me and that’s what matters.”
