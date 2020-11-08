Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo navigated the hills, the longer distance and a late trip Saturday morning to win the silver medal in the PIAA Cross Country Championships in Hershey.
Uniontown sophomore Hope Trimmer and Ringgold freshman Ryan Pajak made their first trip to the state meet a memorable one with both runners making the awards podium with top-10 finishes.
The championships were run in waves with the local runners grouped with athletes from Districts 7-12. The first two waves were reserved for runners in the team championships.
Blue Mountain's Olivia Haas had long crossed the finish line when Quarzo and Trimmer took to the start line. Haas' time of 18:56 stood all the waves for the gold medal.
Quarzo said she wasn't concerned about other runners, just on running her race, although she wasn't expecting to take the silver medal.
"I was focused on my race. It's a really tough course. It's one big loop course. Much of it is all hills," said Quarzo. "I definitely was not expecting to get second. I had a lot of competition in my heat."
The sophomore navigated all the undulation, but had an issue as she crested the final hill.
"I fell on the top of the (last) hill. I tripped. I might've hit a rock or tripped myself. It was before the last straightaway," said Quarzo.
Quarzo gathered herself and managed to pass Conneaut's Meaera Shannon when she stumbled in the straightaway to finish first in her heat with a time of 19:38.
"The girl passed me and then she fell, and I passed her up," said Quarzo.
Plus, by most accounts the course was longer than 3.1 miles.
"My time was good, but it was slower than last year. One of the girls said she checked her watch and it was 3.25 miles," added Quarzo.
Trimmer suffered an injury in the 2019 WPIAL Championships and didn't make it to the finish line. She made the most of the 2020 season by finishing 10th in the state meet with a time of 20:28.
"It went well. This was the hardest course I ran all season," said Trimmer, adding on the longer distance, "Everyone's times were off. I was confused that my time was off."
Trimmer was in Starting Block 1 (of six) with familiar faces, including Quarzo, McKeesport's Annah Kunes and Montour's Lakyn Schaltenbrand and Harley Kletz. Kunes edged Trimmer when they met in their Section 2-AAA meet at Albert Gallatin and Schaltenbrand finished a step ahead of Trimmer for second place in the WPIAL finals.
"I knew all the people in my box. I ran with them before," explained Trimmer.
Trimmer knew where her time stood entering the race, but did not glance at finish times posted in the earlier waves before her race.
"I went with how I felt. I finished higher than I was expected (based on her time from the WPIAL meet)," said Trimmer. "I was hoping I'd make the top 25, and I did. (Winning a medal) felt really good since I didn't make states last year."
The unusually warm day affected some runners, but not Trimmer.
"I run better in the heat than in the cold," added Trimmer.
Warrior Run won the girls Class AA team title with 40 points.
As with Trimmer, the Rams' Ryan Pajak entered the state meet course blind because a preview run was not permitted. Still, the freshmen navigated the long, hilly course for ninth place in Class AA with a time of 17:08.
He had the fastest time of all the freshman in the three classifications and trailed only Indiana's Joel Beckwith among the WPIAL runners in Class AA.
"It was hot, hilly and sunny," Ringgold coach Jen McMichael said of the race.
As with the girls Class AA race, the first-place finisher had already crossed the finish line with the Ringgold runners took to the course. Archbishop Wood's Gary Martin won the gold medal with a time of 16:12.
"You are running against phantom, ghost runners," McMichael told her runners before the race. "You have to finish in the high percentage of the race, and understand you are running against the clock. They did have the advantage of knowing the time from the first two waves."
McMichael said her freshman wasn't affected by all that surrounded Pajak's first state meet.
"He's definitely, really level-headed," complimented McMichael. "He's a true athlete. Ryan has a passion for running. He's in it to win it."
The Pajaks almost had a double-medal day with Lucas Pajak just missing the medals stand in 26th place with a time of 17:38. Susquehanock's Matthew O'Brien finished 25th in 17:36, but had already posted his time in an earlier wave. The Rams' Ben Daerr finished 37th with a time of 17:52.
"Lucas was not time-wise where he wanted to be. He was pushing. It was pretty hot," said McMichael.
Lewisburg won the boys Class AA team title with 57 points.
Everyone was pleased the season was able to finish in the midst of the pandemic.
"I feel so blessed for everyone's team and everyone's athletes to have a season with the covid," said McMichael. "I feel blessed and fortunate to be here today."
"It was a really good feeling to finish the season," said Trimmer.
"Luckily, I'm happy to have a season this year," added Quarzo.
State College's Brady Bigger won the boys Class AAA gold medal in 16:07, with Hatboro Horsham's Devon Comber a close second in 16:10. North Allegheny rolled to the team title with 49 points.
Penns Valley's Colton Sands was the boys Class A champion in 16:42. Jenkintown was the team champion with 44 points.
The North Allegheny girls also won the Class AAA team title, scoring 59 points. Moon's Mia Cochran was the individual champion in 18:28. Shenango's Carmen Medvit won the girls Class A gold medal in 20:16, just six seconds ahead of Reynolds' Hannah Wagner. Penns Valley won the team title with 37 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.