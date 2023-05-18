SLIPPERY ROCK — Jolena Quarzo was expected to win two distance golds Wednesday afternoon in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University, and the Brownsville senior came through with first-place finishes in both races.
Quarzo won the 1,600 in 5:05 and 3,200 in 10:55.2. The 3,200 was her third-straight district title.
She almost had an incident in the 1,600 when she got caught up in the opening pack and tripped.
“After the trip, I had to go around, which I hate to do. Around 250 meters in, I set the pace,” said Quarzo. “You do not want to go crazy off your time. I kept (her pace) for a win.”
Quarzo had no problems in the 3,200, except for running a 1,600 earlier in the afternoon.
“I could feel it a little bit in my legs. I wanted to do my laps around 1:23 or so,” said Quarzo. “The main thing is the state meet. It’s only a week away.
“I’m satisfied. Could I do better, yes, but my goal is for the state meet next week.”
No one was happier to hear her name again than Uniontown senior Hope Trimmer. Trimmer placed fifth in the Class AAA 800, one spot shy of the automatic qualifier. However, a runner dropped out and Trimmer was in.
“This is unreal. I always wanted to go to states in track. I asked God, let it be today,” said Trimmer.
Laurel Highlands sophomore Jaden Brambley improved by one spot after she won silver in the Class AAA pole vault. Brambley cleared a season-best 11-9.
She was clean at 10-6 and 11 feet, missed once at 11-6, and cleared 11-9
Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore was the top seed in the Class AA discus, but fell short of her top throws and won the silver medal with a top effort of 117-1.
She finished fourth in the Class AA shot put with a top throw of 35-10½. She threw 35-6 in the prelims.
“I was hoping to do better. My PR is 120 feet,” Zelmore said of the discus. “The girl who won actually tied my PR.
“I’d rather come in second or third. It’s less pressure.”
Zelmore, who was second after the prelims, had a rough start in the discus, noting, “I was out of sector with my first throw and hit 108 on my second. I felt I had to tone it down.”
As for the shot put, Zelmore added, “It wasn’t my best, but it was pretty good, I guess.”
Still, she has two medal chances in the state meet.
“I’m happy I made two events into states,” said Zelmore.
Waynesburg Central senior Emily Mahle earned her first state berth in the Class AA long jump after she place fifth with a jump of 16-11½. She also was seventh in the high jump.
“It was stressful,” Mahle said after she didn’t earn a qualifying berth in the high jump. “I’m definitely glad it worked out in my favor. This is only the fourth time I’ve done the long jump.”
Southmoreland teammates Lizzy Boone and Lexie Ohler earned berths into the state meet. Boone finished third in the high jump (5-2) and Ohler was fourth in the 3,200 (11:40).
Boone was clean at 4-8 and 4-10, missed once at 5 feet and needed all three jumps at 5-2.
“I knew I was in, I just didn’t know what place,” said Boone, adding, “I’m excited that I just made it. I hope I do well.”
“I wanted to make it to states. I was focused more on place than time,” said smiling Ohler, who is a two-time cross country state qualifier. “I knew (Quarzo) would go out. I wanted to stay by the second and third girls.”
As for the state meet, Ohler added, “I really haven’t thought about it. I really want to break 11:30.”
Laurel Highlands senior Mia Pierce earned a berth in the state meet in the Class AAA discus after finishing third with a throw of 127-9, as well as in the javelin. She was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 36-7½.
Belle Vernon senior Francesca Scaramucci placed sixth in the Class AAA triple jump with a personal-best 36-2¼. She hit the distance on the second jump of the prelims.
“I would’ve liked to hit 36-6, but I’m happy with what I did,” said Scaramucci.
The Southmoreland girls finished seventh in the 3,200 relay. Brownsville’s Zhariah Reed (7, 100 high hurdles), Mount Pleasant’s Baylee Sleek (8, high jump) and Rylin Bugosh (7, 200), and Frazier’s Sydney Polkabla (8, triple jump) medaled, but did not qualify for the state meet.
