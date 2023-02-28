Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo closed the indoor track & field season Saturday by winning the gold medal in the 3,000-meter run at Penn State University.
Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak and Waynesburg Central senior Andrew Layton returned home with silver medals from the PTFCA Indoor State Championship.
Quarzo moved into the lead in the second lap of the 15-lap race and didn’t trail again, breaking the tape first in a time of 9:43.13. Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter finished second with a time of 9:47.97.
Pajak and Hatboro Horsham’s Brian DiCola battled throughout the 3,000-meter race with Pajak moving into a slight lead with 600 meters to go.
Pajak held about a half-second lead with 200 meters remaining, but DiCola regained the lead for the gold medal in 8:26.34. Pajak was a close second after he crossed the finish line in 8:27.99.
Layton and Richland junior Logan Gossard both cleared 15-6, but Layton needed three attempts to clear 15-6 and Gossard cleared the height on his second jump.
Both vaulters passed at 12-6, 13 and 13-6 feet and both needed only one attempt to clear 14 feet and 14-6 feet.
Ringgold junior Angelina Massey placed 16th in the 400 with a time of 59.34 seconds.
Waynesburg Central sophomore Emily Mahle was one of 14 jumpers to clear 5-2 in the high jump, but finished in a two-way tie for ninth place because of misses.
