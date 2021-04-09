ALVERTON — The Mount Pleasant girls clinched Thursday’s Section 8-AA track & field meet with a victory in the 1,600 relay for a close 77½-71½ win at Southmoreland.
The Lady Vikings held a one-point lead entering the final event on the track, and McKenna Mizikar, Marissa Garn, Riley Gesinski and Allison Tepper made the lead stand with a first-place finish in the last relay.
Cassidy Cole contributed two individual first-place finishes and a third in the 200, plus first-place points in the 400 relay, for the Lady Vikings. Cole won the high jump (4-6) and 100 high hurdles (18.3).
“It’s a little lower,” Cole said of her winning high jump height on a very windy afternoon. “I usually clear higher. I try not to think about (the wind).”
Cole had a tight race in the high hurdles, but a late sprint brought home the victory.
“It was a very tight race. I hit a few hurdles, but managed to recover from it,” explained Cole.
Cole’s event is the high jump, and she has her sights set higher.
“I’d like to hit 4-10 this year, hopefully. I’m at 4-6, 4-8 now,” said Cole.
Riley Czekaj, Riley Gesinski, Melissa Garn and Tori White opened the meet for the visitors by winning the 3,200 relay in 18:59.3.
Gesinski (400, 1:10.5), Morgan Baughman (300 intermediate hurdles, 1:01.3), and Reese Shinsky (3,200, 14:50.6) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Vikings.
The Lady Scots were without sprinter Makayla Slack, costing the home team valuable points on the track.
Sophomore Olivia Cernuto did her job for the Lady Scots with first-place finishes in the 100 (12.9), 200 (27.6), long jump (15-8½), and triple jump (34-10). She hit personal bests in the 200 and long jump.
“I come to the meets to set a PR or keep it consistent. It’s not about first place,” Cernuto said of her approach.
Cernuto last participated in track in middle school with her freshman season lost to the pandemic.
“I kinda feel like a freshman. This is my first varsity season,” said Cernuto.
Cernuto has set high standards for her season.
“I’d like to get 36 feet in the triple jump. That’s my goal. The school record,” said Cernuto. “The triple jump is my main event. That’s the one I like the most.”
Cernuto has already had two productive seasons as a leader on the Lady Scots’ highly-successful soccer and basketball teams.
When asked if she’d like to go 3-for-3 in WPIAL appearances, Cernuto replied with a big smile, “Yes.”
Teammate Taylor Klingensmith had a trio of first-place finishes, winning the 1,600 (6:48.3), pole vault (6-6), and 800 (2:58.8). Alexis Jacobs (discus, 104-2) and Grace Spadaro (javelin, 97-3; shot put, 34-3) also won individual events.
