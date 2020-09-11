Evan Davis fired a 2-over 35 Thursday afternoon in Waynesburg Central’s 192-213 Section 8-AA victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Braden Benke shot 4-over 37 for the Raiders, and Hayden Church, Matt Ankrom and Hudson Boris all finished with 40. Dawson Fowler’s 49 did not count in the final score.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton had a solid round with 37. Troy Wright (40), Bryce Bedilion (56), Grant Hathaway (51), and Ayden Pratt (49) also had scoring rounds. Brock Bayles’ 56 wasn’t used.
Southmoreland 226, Yough 277 — Austin Goehring had the medalist round with 3-over 39 in the Scotties’ Section 2-AA win at Madison Golf Club.
Clay Sipple shot 42 for the Scotties (1-3, 2-3). Ben Zimmerman (43), Max Sokol (48), and Tyler Rollinson (54) closed out the scoring for Southmoreland.
Logan Cox was the low man the Cougars (0-5, 0-5) with 46. Derek Simpson (49), Blake Levdar (51), Grant Johnston (61), and Brianna Meadian (70) had scoring rounds for the Cougars.
Girls tennis
Valley 4, Southmoreland 1 — Elle Pawlikowsky won at second singles for the Lady Scots’ lone win in a Section 1-AA match at Valley.
