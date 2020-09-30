Waynesburg Central secured second place in Section 8-AA with a 225-242 road victory Wednesday afternoon over Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club.
The Raiders finished second to Carmichaels with an 8-2 record. The Rockets close at 4-6 in the section and 6-7 overall.
Had Jefferson-Morgan won, Frazier would’ve tied Waynesburg for second place and both would’ve advanced to the team playoffs.
Hudson Boris was the low man for the Raiders with 7-over 43. Hayden Church and Dawson both shot 45. Evan Davis and Braden Benke finished with 46. Matt Ankrom’s 51 was not used.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton was medalist with a 2-over 38. Clayton plays in the WPIAL Class AA Championship today.
Bryce Bedilion (43), Troy Wright (51), Brock Bayles (54), and Ayden Pratt (56) rounded out the scoring for Jefferson-Morgan. Savanah Clark’s 65 did not count.
South Park 197, Bentworth 242 — The Eagles were tough on the road, defeating the Bearcats for a season-closing Section 4-AA victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Austin Marshalek was the medalist for the Bearcats (2-10, 2-12) with 2-over 37. Cede Smith (47), Nathan Coski (49), Aaron Woodhouse (52), and Sydney Czyzewski (57) closed out the scoring.
Joey Toth was the low man for South Park with 38. Aiden Rangaus (42), Tyler Vargo (44), JP Tusai (39), and Ryan Tumas (44) also scored for the Eagles.
