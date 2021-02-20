Waynesburg Central sent 12 wrestlers to the Section 4-AAA championship Saturday, and all 12 advanced to the WPIAL Championship as section champions.
Ky Szewczyk (106), Joseph Simon (113), Mac Church (120), Zander Phaturos (126), Colton Stoneking (132), Cole Homet (138), Wyatt Henson (145), Rocco Welsh (152), Nate Stephenson (160), Luca Augustine (172), Eli Makel (189), and Ryan Howard (285) all stood atop the awards podium for the Raiders.
Ringgold's Brayden Wilcher won the only title not won by Waynesburg with his victory at 215 pounds. Teammate Jack Duncan placed third at 120 pounds.
Connellsville wrestlers had a successful day at the Section 1-AAA championship held at Hempfield Area High School.
Jake Layton (106) and Jared Keslar (152) won section titles for the Falcons. Chad Ozias (120), Mason Prinkey (126), Zach Bigam (138), and Ethan Ansell (160) placed second, while Gabe Ruggieri (132) and Dennis Nichelson (189) finished in third place. Hunter Claycomb was fourth at 145 pounds.
Logan Hoffman (189) and Cole Weightman (215) won section titles for Belle Vernon. Teammates Chad Metikosh was third at 285 pounds, and Luke Bryer placed fourth at 172 pounds.
Alex Simon (113) and Shawn Loring (285) both had fourth-place finishes for Albert Gallatin.
