The Fayette Raiders rebounded from last Friday's 10-run loss to Carmichaels with a 9-1 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action Monday night over visiting Mill Run.
The Raiders won for the first time this season, with their other three losses -- outside the Mercy Rule rout -- coming by a total of four runs.
Mill Run slips to 0-3.
Fayette manager Vince Dellapenna said the work his squad put in at practice Sunday paid dividends.
"Our team practiced Sunday and batting practice paid off. They all came to hit. I told them we can work through this and it all paid off," said Dellapenna.
Fayette broke a 3-1 game open with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Raiders sent 11 batters to the plate.
The Raiders scored twice in the bottom of the first inning on Lane Zekir's double and Hunter Bowen's single.
Mill Run cut the gap to 2-1 in the top of the third inning, but Bowen had another run-scoring single in the fourth inning to extend Fayette's lead to two runs.
Anthony Dellapenna had a pair of doubles for the Raiders. Zekir added a single and Tyler Dorcon finished with two singles and an RBI.
Bowen had a third run-scoring single in the sixth inning.
Winning pitcher Ryan Ross pitched the fourth and fifth innings, not allowing a run on one hit with one strikeout and three walks.
Trevor Stewart pitched the sixth and seventh innings for the save. He didn't allow hits with one walk and one strikeout, and ended the game on a 5-4-3 double play.
Dakota McWilliams and Jimmy Malone singled to account for Mill Run's hits.
Fayette hosts Mitch's Bail Bonds at Republic Field on Wednesday on a game originally scheduled for Sunday. The Raiders remain at home Thursday against Masontown.
