Waynesburg Central only managed one champion at the PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional wrestling tournament held in Altoona on Saturday.
Five Raiders reached the finals and one fell in the semifinals but all six earned a trip to Hershey for next week’s PIAA championships. They’ll be joined there by a pair of Connellsville wrestlers and one from Belle Vernon.
Waynesburg’s Mac Church won the 120-pound title by edging Chambersburg’s Karl Shinkledecker, 4-3.
The Raiders’ Cole Homet was dominated by Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon in the 138 final, dropping a 12-1 major decision. Homet defeated Solomon in a close decision in last week’s regional final.
Waynesburg’s Luca Augustine lost a 5-3 decision to Mifflin County’s Trey Kibe in the 172 final.
The Raiders’ Wyatt Henson suffered an unexpected loss in the 145 final. Henson slammed John Altieri early in the match and the Norwin wrestler was ruled the winner by disqualification when he couldn’t continue.
Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh suffered a knee injury in winning a 7-3 decision over Erie Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson in the 152 semifinals and opted not to risk further injury in the final and so defaulted to Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon. Welsh is expected to compete at Hershey.
The Raiders’ Colton Stoneking fell in the semifinals and then lost his third-place consolation match, 8-5, to Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher, but still qualified for the state finals.
The Falcons’ Chad Ozias and Jared Keslar both earned trips to Hershey with fourth-place finishes.
Ozias won a 5-2 decision over Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey in the quarterfinals at 120 before falling to Church in the semifinals, 5-1. The junior came back strong with a 4-3 decision over Joshua Hillard in the consolation semifinals to qualify for the state championships. Ozias was pinned by Dover’s Mason Leiphart in 1:28 in the third-place match.
Keslar took fourth at 152. The junior fell to Johnson by a 9-4 decision but then pinned Central Dauphin’s Bryce Buckman in 2:48 in the first round of consolations and rolled to a 14-2 major decision over Cumberland Valley’s Gabriel Belga in the consolation semifinals to punch his ticket to Hershey. Keslar was pinned by Johnson in the third-place match in 2:56.
Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman pinned New Oxford’s Dylan Forbes in 1:26 in the quarterfinals at 215 but lost a 3-0 decision to Josh Harkless of Wilson (West Lawn) in the semifinals.
Weightman pinned Trinity’s Ty Blanco in 46 seconds in the consolation semifinals, then defaulted the third-place to Armstrong’s Logan Harmon to place fourth.
