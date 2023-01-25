Waynesburg Central held visiting Brownsville to single digits in each quarter Tuesday night for a 57-25 victory in Section 4-AAA play.
The win was the first section victory for the Raiders (1-7, 3-14). Brownsville slips to 3-5 in the section and 8-8 overall.
Waynesburg led 16-7, 34-12 and 46-17 at the quarter breaks.
Dane Woods paced the Raiders with 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and five blocks. Alex VanSickle scored 13 points and Austin Surber dished out five assists.
Rylan Johnson scored nine points and Trent Wible added eight for the Falcons, who were without starters Damarion Brown, Cedric Harrison and Harlan Davis.
Uniontown 71, Albert Gallatin 31 -- The Red Raiders led 46-19 at halftime on their way to a Section 3-AAAA road victory at Albert Gallatin.
Jamire Braxton led the way for Uniontown (6-0, 15-1) with a game-high 16 points. Notorious Grooms finished with 13 points, Jeremiah Hager scored 12, and Calvin Winfrey III added 10.
Blake White scored 12 points for the Colonials (0-6, 3-10).
Chartiers-Houston 74, Beth-Center 39 -- The Bucs scored 54 points in the first half for a Section 4-AA win against the visiting Bulldogs.
Brody Tharp finished with 15 points for Beth-Center (0-8, 1-16).
Jake Mele led Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 13-4) with 10 points.
Fort Cherry 77, Bentworth 38 -- Landon Urcho finished with a double-double in the Bearcats' Section 4-AA loss at Fort Cherry.
Urcho scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Bentworth (4-4, 10-6). Christian May finished with 14 points.
The Rangers (8-0, 16-2) led 29-12 after the first quarter and 53-17 at halftime.
Fort Cherry's Owen Norman (21), Shane Cornali (14), and Derek Errett (11) all scored in double figures.
Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50 -- The Mikes led 26-20 at halftime, but the Blue Devils rallied for the lead in the third quarter to edge visiting Carmichaels for a Section 4-AA home win.
Burgettstown (5-3, 7-8) outscored Carmichaels in the third quarter, 21-12, for a 41-38 lead. Carmichaels held a 12-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Dominic Colarusso led the Mikes (2-5, 9-8) with 16 points. Aydan Adamson scored 12.
Zack Schrockman pace Burgettstown with a game-high 22 points. Caleb Russell finished with 13 points and Andrew Bredel added 10.
Laurel Highlands 46, Norwin 38 -- Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields and Mason Bolish combined for 37 points to lead the Mustangs to a non-section road win at Norwin.
Gallagher scored a game-high 15 points for the Mustangs (13-2). DeShields and Bolish both finished with 11 points.
Justin Weaver led the Knights (9-6) with 12 points. Ryan Edwards added 11.
Indiana 66, Connellsville 26 -- The Falcons returned home from Indiana with a non-section loss.
Anthony Piasecki scored 12 points for Connellsville (0-17).
Stanford Webb led Indiana (6-10) with a game-high 20 points. Gavin Homer finished with 18 points.
Southmoreland 84, Valley 61 -- The Scotties led 53-28 at halftime and rolled to a non-section victory over the visiting Vikings.
Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (12-5) with a game-high 22 points. Wyatt Richter finished with 19 points. Elijah Myers and Noah Felentzer both scored 11, and Ronnie Collins added 10.
Keyziyah Clay scored 16 points for Valley (3-14). Eugene Wilson (12) and Dallas Price (11) also scored in double figures.
Yough 60, Greensburg Salem 40 -- Terek Crosby scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Cougars to a non-section home victory.
Yough (10-7) held quarter leads of 15-12, 30-22 and 39-25.
Austin Matthews also scored in double figures for the Cougars with 16 points.
Ryan Burkart (11) and Julian Stevens (10) finished in double figures for the Golden Lions (4-12).
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 60, Penn-Trafford 58 -- The Lady Colonials rallied in the second half for a key Section 3-AAAAA road victory to give their playoff hopes a boost.
Penn-Trafford (5-3, 11-4) led 34-26 at halftime. Albert Gallatin sliced the deficit to 48-47 after three quarters.
The Lady Colonials (3-5, 9-8) finished the rally with a 13-10 advantage in the fourth quarter. The win pulls AG into a fourth-place tie in the section standings with Latrobe.
Mya Glisan led Albert Gallatin with 19 points. Gianna Michaux scored 14 and Courtlyn Turner added 10.
Olivia Pepple paced Penn-Trafford with a game-high 28 points.
Monessen 52, Frazier 19 -- The Lady Greyhounds cruised to a non-section victory against the visiting Lady Commodores.
Madison Johnson led the way for Monessen (10-4) with a game-high 19 points. Hailey Johnson added 10 points.
Delaney Warnick scored 13 points for Frazier (5-10).
Women's basketball
Penn State Fayette 64, Penn State New Kensington 42 -- The Lady Lions returned home from New Kensington with a PSUAC victory.
Penn State Fayette (5-6, 7-9) finished strong with a 25-14 fourth quarter to secure the win.
Taylor McCormick led the way for the Lady Lions with 20 points. Daelin Burnsworth scored 13 and Stephanie Taylor added 11.
Najah Perryman scored a game-high 24 points for Penn State New Kensington (2-10, 2-11).
Men's basketball
Penn State Fayette 79, Penn State New Kensington 75, OT -- The Lions outscored the home team in overtime, 12-8, for a PSUAC road victory.
Penn State New Kensington (7-6, 8-11) led 26-23 at halftime.
Torian Jenkins had a double-double for Penn State Fayette (6-6, 10-10) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jahmere Richardson also scored 19 points. Xavier Boyd finished with 18 points, Carlton Canaday had 12 points and Dominic Boring added 11.
Aubrey Feaster II led Penn State New Kensington with a game-high 21 points. Joseph Dusabe finished with 17 points. Jovan Kojic and Ta'Rasi Means both scored 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.