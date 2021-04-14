WAYNESBURG -- The Brownsville and West Greene boys track teams were undermanned and overmatched Tuesday afternoon, and Waynesburg Central made the most of the advantage for a Section 6-AA triangular sweep.
The Raiders defeated the Falcons, 118-20, and beat the Pioneers, 117-22. West Greene edged Brownsville, 39-27.
The Raiders' Gabe McConville led the charge on the track with a first-place finish overall in the 400 (52.59) and running the anchor legs of the winning 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
He was third overall in the 200 with a time of 24.41 seconds.
The sprint events are not normally on the distance runner's list of events, but he used the meet as a means to get in some speed work.
"Today was a sprint day, a workout day," explained McConville.
McConville had a solid fall season in cross country and would've qualified for the state meet if not for the coronavirus restrictions on the number of qualifiers.
The section featured several strong distance runners a couple years ago, but Section 6-AA is pretty thin this spring.
"It is difficult," McConville said of the lack of solid competition in the distance races. "I use the meets as step-ups for the rest of the meets at the end of the season."
Despite all that's happened over the past year, McConville feels he's poised for a solid season.
"I think I'm where I should be, maybe a little, teensy bit behind," said McConville.
Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 18.56), Anthony Kutcher (300 intermediate hurdles, 48.52), Aiden Pell (800, 2:18.41), Andrew Layton (200, 24.22; pole vault, 11-0), 400 relay, Tyler McIe (high jump, 5-6), Dawson Fowler (long jump, 17-11; javelin, 133-10), Jacob Mason (shot put, 36-2), and Bo Chapman (discus, 84-10) all had first-place finishes for the Raiders.
Levi Corbly had a solid performance for West Greene, winning the 1,600 (5:48) and 3,200 (12:47.34).
"I just wanted to run in a time I'm happy with. I met my goals. I ran a couple of times I'm happy with," said Corbly.
Corbly echoed McConville's sentiment about running against a clock as opposed to a field that would push him along.
"It's hard to run against myself. My times were way better two years ago," said Corbly.
Corbly is attempting to recover from last year's cancelled season.
"I definitely feel shorted. I missed my track season last year. It definitely affected my season this year," said Corbly.
As for this season, Corbly added, "I want to try to get a five minutes in the mile and 11 minutes in the two mile. It will be a hard goal to reach."
West Greene's Colin Brady won the 100 in 11.50 seconds.
Brownsville's Cooper Salvay finished second in the 100 (12.10), 400 (56.70), and 200 (24.25).
The senior is happy to be back on the track after a season off.
"Definitely, a lot (behind)," said Salvay. "It put me in a long stretch of not doing anything.
"It's hard. I lost a year I could've used. I'm just happy to be out here."
Salvay said he is getting back into the swing of things, though.
"I'm happy with my time in the 100 and I felt good through the 200. I was second in the 400 and am pretty happy with that one. I had some tough competition (in the 400)," said Salvay.
The Falcons' roster has less than 10 boys, so that puts a lot of demands on each athlete.
"I'll fixate on myself and do better for myself," said Salvay, adding, "Just improvement. If I'm improving, I'm happy with it.
"Having some competitions in these races helps. It gives me something to push for."
Teammate AJ Evans won the triple jump with a leap of 35 feet.
