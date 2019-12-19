Waynesburg Central had a strong second half Thursday to open the KSA Boys Basketball Pre-Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Fla., with a 61-52 victory over McGuffey.
McGuffey (5-1) led 22-16 after the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. The Raiders (4-3) pulled into the lead with a 23-13 third quarter and secured the win with a 13-11 fourth quarter.
Waynesburg’s Chris King shared game-scoring honors with 19 points. Richard Bortz finished with 16 and Lucas Garbert added 14.
The Highlanders’ CJ Cole also scored 19 points.
