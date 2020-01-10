The Waynesburg Central boys won in Section 3-AAAA play for the first time Friday night with a 65-41 victory over visiting South Park.
The Raiders (1-4, 6-6) came out of the gate fast for a 22-8 lead after the first quarter. The Eagles (1-3, 5-6) cut the deficit to seven at halftime, 32-25, but Waynesburg finished strong in the second half with a 33-16 advantage.
Waynesburg's Lucas Garber scored a game-high 23 points. Chris King finished with 14 and Richard Bortz added 12.
Aidan Rongaus led South Park with 16 points.
Section 3-AAAA
South Park 8-17-6-10 -- 41
Waynesburg Central 22-10-14-19 -- 65
South Park: Aidan Rongaus 16. Waynesburg Central: Lucas Garber 23, Chris King 14, Richard Bortz 12. Records: South Park (1-3, 5-6), Waynesburg Central (1-4, 6-6).
