WAYNESBURG -- The Waynesburg Central boys were just too deep for visiting Brownsville and West Greene Tuesday afternoon for a Section 6-AA triangular sweep.
The Raiders downed Brownsville, 130-12, and defeated the Pioneers, 129-13. Brownsville salvaged a split with a 62-42 win against West Greene.
Waynesburg had overall first-place finishes in all but the 100 and 200.
Olivier Sanvicente accounted for two of the wins by breaking the tape first in the 800 (2:14.54) and 400 (55.75). He was also on the 1,600 and 3,200 relays that finished first.
"I'm not too satisfied (with his performance). I'm a little sore today," said Sanvicente.
Sanvicente has times in mind he'd like to run.
"I'd love to get 53 or 52 (seconds) in the 400, and at least 2:05 in the 800," said Sanvicente. "I'm more of an 800 guy.
"I'm hoping to win events (in section meets) and PR in larger meets for invitationals."
The senior is looking forward to competing against top-flight runners.
"I run faster against faster guys. Oh, yeah, the faster field makes me go faster," said Sanvicente. "I feel (the competition) makes me push more since I'm on a timeline."
The two events not won by the Raiders were first-place finishes from West Greene's Colin Brady. He sprinted to first in the 100 in 11.43 seconds and won the 200 in 23.8 seconds.
Brady also finished first in the long jump (15-11½) and triple jump (34-6) against Brownsville.
"My jumps were both shorter than I like," said Brady.
Brady looks for a return trip to the PIAA meet after qualifying two years ago as a freshman.
"I'd like to get the school record in the 100," said Brady. "If I ran a school record in the state finals, I'd be top five."
As with Sanvicente, Brady said heightened competition should lower his times.
"One hundred percent, I need someone fast to run against," added Brady.
Brownsville sophomore Michael Ulery said he had a day of mixed results.
"I improved by two feet in the javelin, but my placement was not the best," said Ulery. "The discus, I improved on my third one. That's all that matters.
"I kind of regressed in the shot put."
Ulery is in his first year of track.
"I prefer doing shot put. It comes natural to me. I hope to get better in the future," explained Ulery. "I want to try to get around 35 feet by the end of the year.
"I'll keep practicing at it. There's always room for improvement."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.