Braden Benke, Mason Switalski and Chase Phillips all shot 40 to lead Waynesburg Central to a 207-214 Section 3-AA road victory over McGuffey at Dogwood Acres Golf Course.
Raiders edge Highlanders for Section 3-AA win
- By the Herald-Standard
