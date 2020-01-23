Waynesburg Central and West Greene went down to the last round Thursday with the Raiders beating the Pioneers, 798-59x-797-56x, for their second Section 1 victory in as many days.
The Raiders (5-0) defeated West Greene Wednesday, 798-69x-794-57x, at the Waynesburg Sportsmen's Association.
Abby Ozohonish and Taylor Burnfield were the top shooters for Waynesburg with 100-9x. Bryce Bedilion, Colby Simkovic and Talia Tuttle all scored 100-8x. Shelby Burkett shot 100-5x. Grace Kalsey (99-5x) and RJ Wolen (99-7x) rounded out the scoring rounds for the Raiders.
Tristan Cole (98-8x) and Taylor Wasson (99-5x) did not factor in the final scoring.
Sheyann Watson and DJ Jones were perfect for the Pioneers (4-2) with a score of 100-10x. Brooke Miller and Ali Thomas both shot 100-6x. Piper Whitlatch finished with 100-5x and Dominic Russo scored 100-4x. Emma Crouse (98-6x) and Ruby Rittenhouse (99-9x) also counted in the final score.
Gavin Tuason (98-4x) and Zach Frye (94-2x) did not count in the final score.
