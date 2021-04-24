Waynesburg’s Dawson Fowler was named the Field MVP for his performance at the Washingon-Greene County Track & Field Championship held at Peters Twp. on Friday and Canon-McMillan on Saturday.
Fowler won the javelin with a personal-best throw of 144-5 and finished first in the triple jump with a top effort of 37-8. He cleared 19 feet to place fourth in the long jump.
Waynesburg’s Gabe McConville won the 1,600 in a personal-best time of 4:25.64 and was second to Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak in the 3,200 with another PR time of 9:44.20. Pajak won the race in 9:31.70.
The Raiders’ Andrew Layton was second in the pole vault (11-8) and seventh in the 200 (24.31). Teammates Trenton Zupper (6, 400, 56.22), Aiden Pell (8, 800, 2:14.24), and Jacob Mason (8, shot put, 37-0) also won all-county honors.
Waynesburg was third in the 1,600 relay (3:46.33).
Waynesburg won the AA team title.
The Rams’ Ben Daerr (4, 800, 2:08.55; 5, 1,600, 4:44.56), Nick Whaley (7, 800, 2:13.28; 8, 1,600, 4:55.43), Lucas Pajak (3, 1,600, 4:37.95; 4, 3,200, 10:07.60), Lorenzo Zeni (5, 3,200, 10:34.30), 400 relay (4, 50.13), 1,600 relay (5, 3:48.94), and Reese Dongilli (7, discus, 95-10) all earned all-county honors.
Ringgold’s Daerr, Ryan Pajak, Whaley and Zeni won the 3,200 relay in 8:25.79.
West Greene’s Colin Brady won silver in the 100 (11.52) and was fifth in the 200 (23.90).
California’s Kolby Kent (3, 800, 2:08.46), Nathan O’Savage (6, high jump, 5-4), Seth Rerricha (6, pole vault, 8-8), Tanner Pierce (3, shot put, 43-1), and Ethan Shimko (7, javelin, 113-5) won all-county medals.
Bentworth finished fourth in the 400 relay with a time of 54.98 seconds and eighth in the 1,600 relay (3:58.30). The Bearcats’ Julian Hays won silver in the triple jump (37-8) and was sixth in the long jump (18-4).
Waynesburg Central’s Taylor Shriver broke her county meet mark in the pole vault after she cleared 11-8 for the gold medal. Shriver also jumped a personal-record 16-1 to place fourth in the long jump.
Teammates Kaitlyn Pester (7, 3,200, 13:27.44) and Claire Paige Miller (3, shot put, 30-4; 3, discus, 88-1) also earned all-county medals.
The Lady Raiders placed third in the 400 relay (53.75) and fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:41.99).
Ringgold’s Angelina Massey (2, triple jump, 32-11; 3, 100, 13.17; 3, 400, 1:02.80; 7, long jump, 14-11), Kelly Culp (7, 200, 28.51), Charlee Leach (3, 1,600, 5:43.04; 5, 800, 2:35.72), Andrea Kassa (6, 1,600, 5:58.38), Katelyn Ferrence (7, high jump, 4-6), Kirra Gerard (2, shot put, 30-4), Kenzye Krivinjanski (5, shot put, 28-8), and Anna-Marie Farelli (7, shot put, 28-3) all earned all-county honors.
The Lady Rams were third in the 3,200 relay (10:48.14), fourth in the 400 relay (54.36) and fifth in the 1,600 relay (4:42.52).
West Greene’s Brooke Barner (3, 200, 27.78; 4, 400, 1:03.13) won two county meet medals.
California’s Makayla Boda won the 300 intermediate hurdles (47.61), was second in the 100 high hurdles (16.50), and placed sixth in the long jump (15-2). Teammates Anastasia Georgagis (4, 1,600, 5:50.99; 6, 3,200, 13:11.03), Gianna Grillo (7, 100 high hurdles, 18.14; 6, 300 intermediate hurdles, 53.36), Tayla Pascoe (7, 300 intermediate hurdles, 53.84), McKenna Hewitt (6, discus, 76-5), and Jordyn Cruse (4, javelin, 91-4) all made the awards podium.
The Lady Trojans placed sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:45.99).
Bentworth’s Taylor Leonetti (8, 1,600, 6:03.96; 8, 3,200, 13:33.71) had a pair of top-8 finishes.
Butler Invitational — Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson had two top-8 finishes at the Butler Invitational. The seniors placed fifth in the 1,600 (5:08.64) and seventh in the high jump (5-1).
