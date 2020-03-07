HERSHEY — Waynesburg Central’s Wyatt Henson and Rocco Welsh met familiar foes Saturday night in the PIAA Class AAA finals, as both won their semifinal bouts in the morning session at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Henson (49-4) earned a 3-1 decision over Bethlehem Catholic’s Evan Gleason (37-12) at 138 pounds to punch his ticket to the finals, where he met two-time state champion Sam Hillegas (38-2), of North Hills.
Henson and Hillegas wrestled in the rubber match after splitting two meetings earlier this season. Hillegas won the first bout in the Powerade semifinals, 8-3, while Henson prevailed in their second battle at the WPIAL Class AAA finals last week, 4-3.
“I will be pretty psyched up to walk in the Parade of Champions tonight,” Henson said. “I know I’ve said it before, but there is so much for depth in Pennsylvania. I am going to go out there and just have fun, and whatever happens, happens, but of course, a win is a lot more fun than losing.”
Henson is known for scoring numerous points in his matches, but only had one takedown and an escape in edging Gleason, but the junior and University of Iowa recruit was happy with his riding time in the third period, as he held Gleason down until 12 seconds left before allowing a late escape.
“It really felt good that I was able to ride him almost the entire third period,” Henson said. “That is definitely something I have worked on. I let him up late because I didn’t want to give up a reversal or anything like that. When you control a guy on top, it really wears them down, so if I do allow them to escape, it will help me on my feet.”
Henson had defeated Gleason, 22-11, on Feb. 7 in a dual meet between the two at the state team tournament at the Giant Center, and even though the semifinal bout was much closer, Henson was glad to have a stiff test heading into the finals.
“I knew that it would be a tougher match this time around,” Henson said. “I was glad to get a tough match because that will help prepare me for the finals.”
Henson placed fifth in Pennsylvania as a freshman two years ago and won a state title in Missouri at Christian Brothers College last season.
It was freshman against senior in the 126-pound finals Saturday night, as Welsh (40-7) was scheduled to meet Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps (39-1).
Phipps had earned two victories over Welsh this season, with a 3-0 decision in the Powerade semifinals and a 3-1 triumph in the WPIAL Class AAA Championships last weekend. Welsh hoped the third time would be the charm for him in the finals.
“I am really not going to do much different against him tonight,” Welsh said. “I am just going to try and get to my attacks more and maybe I can get some turns on top. He is very hard to score on. He is pretty long and awkward to wrestle.”
Welsh got to the finals with a 3-2 decision over Council Rock North’s Luke Lucerne (30-4) in the semifinals. Welsh scored a takedown with 51 seconds remaining in the first period before Lucerne escaped early in the second to cut the deficit to 2-1. Welsh escaped in the third for a two-point lead and held on for the victory. Lucerne’s second point came as the result of a stalling call against Welsh.
The Waynesburg freshman would have liked to score more points and open up his offense, but he expected a tighter bout in the semis.
“I wish I would have opened up a little more, but it is the state semifinals,” Welsh said. “I just try to get that out of my head for the next three years, but right now I am happy with what I did. I got beat by him, 9-3, at Super 32, so it was nice to get some revenge here. My coaches at my club, Young Guns, and my high school coaches push me to wrestle like a college wrestler, and I believe that style has really helped me this year. There is hand fighting, good technique in college and no junk.”
The Raiders had 31 state champions entering Saturday’s night session, but the Waynesburg faithful hoped Henson and Welsh would be able to add to that total. University of North Carolina wrestler AC Headlee won the last state title for the Raiders in 2015 at 132 pounds.
Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church (46-6) pinned Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak (18-2) in the consolation finals at 106. Church wrestled Central Dauphin’s Matthew Repos (43-5) in the third-place bout. Repos earned a 3-2 victory in the ultimate tiebreaker against Church in the quarterfinals after Church was penalized one point for his third caution.
Connellsville’s Jared Keslar (35-9) avenged a loss from the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals to Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears (37-11) in the consolation semifinals with a 5-1 decision to advance to the bronze-medal match. Keslar wrestled Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson (39-3) at 145 pounds.
The Raiders’ Cole Homet (43-15) and Luca Augustine (43-9) wrestled for fifth place at 132 and 160. Augustine faced Owen J. Roberts’ Connor Quinn (33-5), who he beat, 7-5, in the quarterfinals, and Homet tangled with Neshaminy’s Zachary Martin (42-15).
Belle Vernon sophomore Cole Weightman (31-3) competed for fifth place against Nazareth’s Stephen Schott (43-9) at 220. Weightman pinned Schott in the quarterfinals in 3:49.
The Falcons’ Jace Ross (25-12) wrestled for seventh place against Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey (23-6) at 120 pounds.
NOTE: The results of the finals and place-winning bouts for third-eighth place were not available at press time. Please see a recap of Saturday evening’s session in Monday’s Herald-Standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.