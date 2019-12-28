CANONSBURG — Waynesburg Central is certainly battle tested.
Head coach Joe Throckmorton’s Raiders have wrestled in the Walsh Jesuit Ironman Tournament and the Beast of the East the past two weekends, and finish up the calendar year at the Powerade Tournament later this evening at Canon-McMillan High School.
The tournaments have the distinction of being named the three toughest in the country for high school grapplers, with the Ironman tabbed No. 1, the Powerade No. 2 and the Beast No. 3.
Throckmorton’s squad must have learned something from wrestling at the Ironman and Beast of the East, as it is in third place after Day 1 with 104.5 team points. Wyoming Seminary leads the way with 156 team points and Malvern Prep is second with 123.
The Raiders’ chances of winning their first team title at the Powerade Tournament since 1988 are slim, but the possibility of crowning an individual champion for the first time since Chris Neidermeier won gold in 2004 at 112 pounds are good with Mac Church (106), Rocco Welsh (126), Wyatt Henson (138) and Luca Augustine (160) advancing to the semifinals.
“Wrestling in these top tournaments really bring out what we need to work on and improve on,” Augustine said. “It is amazing to think about where we came from and where we are at now, and we are not losing anybody for next year. We can only get better from here if everybody stays healthy.”
Church advanced to the final four with a 3-1 decision over Erie Prep’s Jacob Van Dee. He escaped to start the second period and scored a takedown with 14 seconds left in the second and held on for the close victory. Church, who is the No. 1 seed, wrestles Howell, New Jersey’s Ethan Liptzin in the semifinals, but has assured himself of at least sixth place.
“I really don’t worry about stuff like seeds,” Church said. “He (Van Dee) wasn’t seeded, I don’t know how, because he was tough. I just need to work on my shots more because I will probably see him again.
"I just try to focus on what I do, but at the end of the day, I will probably look and see how the team is doing. It is pretty cool to be in this position as a freshman. Looking back as a kid, I don’t think I believed I would be doing so well as a freshman.”
Welsh secured a four-point move with three seconds left in the third period to upset Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon, who was the No. 3 seed, in the quarterfinals. Welsh, an unseeded freshman, meets Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps in the semifinals. Phipps is the two seed.
“It was controversial but I think I got him,” said Welsh in reference to the win over Solomon. “Seeds really don’t matter. I am just taking it one match at a time. I also think wrestling in big tournaments have helped us to wrestle in close matches like this. Our coaches always tell us to not worry about the media and the seeds. We just focus on getting better in the room.”
Henson won a state title last year in Missouri, but knows that the competition from top-to-bottom is much tougher in Pennsylvania. The junior and Iowa recruit pinned Parkersburg South’s Bo Moler in 3:43 to advance to the semis. Henson faces North Hills’ Sam Hillegas in the final four.
“I will just go out there tomorrow, wrestle hard and get my hand raised,” said Henson in regards to wrestling the two-time state champion. “There are good guys in Missouri, but there is so much more depth in Pennsylvania. Everyone is good in Pennsylvania. I also think wrestling the schedule we do at Waynesburg helps us so much. We wrestle one of the toughest schedules in the country.”
Augustine may be a junior, but is one of the veterans for Throckmorton. He edged Malvern Prep’s Jack Wehmeyer, 1-0, in the quarterfinals. Augustine meets Parkersburg South’s John Martin Best in the semifinals.
“I had to ride him out the whole third period, but a win’s a win,” said Augustine, who is a University of Pittsburgh commitment. “I lost twice to him (Best) but they were very close matches. Hopefully, the third time is the charm.”
Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels is guaranteed no less than sixth place after he gutted out a 6-0 decision over Wyoming Seminary’s Gregor McNeil at 120 pounds. Michaels, a senior that is headed to Campbell University to continue his wrestling career, meets Arlington Martin’s Dominic Chavez in the semifinals.
“I wasn’t able to get a takedown in the first period, even though I was in deep on my shots, but I just went for it in the next period,” Michaels said. “I don’t dwell on things and I know that I have to be a solid wrestler in all three positions. It was good to build up a little bit of a lead in the third, and I felt like my conditioning helped me later in the match. My opponent in the semifinals is from Texas, so that is really all I know about him.”
The Raiders’ Nate Jones (113) and Cole Homet (132) are in the fourth round of consolations.
Connellsville won’t have a champion, but the Falcons and head coach Jesse Swink have five remaining in the consolations in Chad Ozias (106), Mason Prinkey (113), Jared Keslar (138), Casper Hinklie (160) and Dakoda Rodgers (182).
The Warriors’ Ethan Cain (182) and Nick Murphy (285) are also alive in the consolations.
Luke Geibig is the lone Mount Pleasant wrestler in contention for a medal, as he is in the fourth round of consolations at 113.
The fourth round of consolations begin today at 9:30 a.m. and the winners will be guaranteed a spot on the podium. The sixth round of consolations is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the championship and consolation finals start at 5 p.m. The parade of champions is set for 4:40 p.m.
