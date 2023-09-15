WAYNESBURG — Both Waynesburg Central and Brownsville needed a win Thursday at Rohanna’s Golf Course to maintain any hope of slipping into a Section 3-AA playoff berth.
The Raiders’ kept their hopes alive with a 189-203 victory on their home course.
Waynesburg (9-3) improves 8-3 in section play with one final match against Beth-Center at Chippewa Golf Course next Tuesday.
McGuffey lost to visiting Carmichaels, 198-204, Thursday, so the Raiders would simply need a victory in the section-ending match against Beth-Center next Tuesday at Chippewa Golf Course.
McGuffey (7-3, 8-3) needs to win both of its section matches to tie for a playoff berth, or split with a Waynesburg loss.
Although the loss officially knocked the Falcons (6-5, 6-6) from playoff contention, they are still guaranteed a .500 section record, the first in over a decade, with a match against McGuffey remaining.
The match was close after the first four golfers completed play.
Brownsville’s Daniel and Matthew Sethman combined for 66, compared to the Raiders’ Braden Benke and Joe Kirsch total of 73.
Daniel Sethman was medalist with a 2-under 31. Matthew Sethman finished with 2-over 35.
The Sethmans and their Brownsville teammates return to action Friday morning in the annual FCCA tournament at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
“All my ball-striking was good. I definitely have momentum for tomorrow,” said Daniel Sethman. “I want to take those thoughts into tomorrow and see how I play.”
Daniel Sethman said an adjustment he made with his putting grip paid dividends.
“My putting stroke was okay. I just misread a couple putts,” said Sethman. “Everything is in a good spot. I’m excited to make more putts since I changed my grip.”
The Section 3-AA individual qualifier is Monday at Linden Hall Golf Course, a course he’s quite familiar with. The target score is 85.
“I’ll shoot for par or better. It’s my home course. My best there is 68,” said Sethman, adding, “I’ll play like I’m playing a round with my dad.”
Benke was 2-under through three holes, but faltered over the final six to finish with 3-over 36.
“The past few days after (No. 6) has been killing me,” said Benke. “The trees are killing me.
“My putting was working. I’ve been pretty good putting the past few days.”
Benke is looking to advance out the sectionals in his senior year.
“There’s not any pressure. I have to be smart off the tee,” said Benke.
Waynesburg managed to turn the match around after the second group finished. Brownsville’s Ben Vojacek (42) and Rylan Johnson (48) combined for 90, while the Raiders’ Chase Phillips share team honors with 36. Dom Benamati’s 48 was not used.
Brownsville’s No. 5 man Trent Wible closed the scoring with 47 with Ava Rohland’s 53 not counting. Derek Turcheck (41) and Rykan Gustafson (39) sealed the win for Wayneburg in the final foursome.
