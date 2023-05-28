SHIPPENSBURG -- Finally.
When Waynesburg Central's Andrew Layton soared over the bar at 15-3 Saturday afternoon, the senior finally secured the one title that had eluded him -- PIAA champion.
Layton cleared 15-3 on his third attempt to win the pole vault gold medal in the final event contested in the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championship at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.
"I finally got it. I was close every single time (at the winning height)," said Layton. "On No. 2 (attempt), I got nervous. I got really amped up and messed up my whole run. I didn't have time to invert my jump, so it basically was a complete miss.
"My heart was pounding."
Pen Argyl senior Taylor LaBarre was the first of the final trio to vault at 15-3. He missed his third attempt at the height.
Layton followed with a clean vault, leaving Richland junior Logan Gossard one final shot at the gold medal.
"I was cheering him on the whole time, but, sadly, there was a little part of me that wanted him to miss. I hate that, but we have been battling for the past two years. For us to finish 1-2 again, it's awesome," explained Layton. "He's an indoor champ and outdoor champ."
The two embraced with Gossard congratulating the state's new vault champion.
"The state medal ... this is bigger and shinier, and personally, means a lot more to me. It feels like I got two big old weights off my shoulders," said Layton as he symbolically removed weight off his shoulders. "Well, I didn't care about a PR. I just wanted to get this (as he cradled the medal). It's been nagging at me since I saw (his older brother Daniel) win it.
"As soon as I saw him win it, I knew this is what I wanted."
Layton passed on the first five heights, entering the competition at 14-3. He needed just one vault to clear 14-3 and 14-9 to position himself for the gold medal.
Layton attempted 15-7, but closed out high school career after he had a poor attempt at the height.
"The school record was 15-3. Will Behm had it. The 15-7 a PR for me. I hit 15-6 indoors twice," said Layton.
Layton won the state title despite walking around in a boot for most of the season after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot near the end of the indoor season.
Layton had just four competitions under his belt as he let the injured foot heal. He also didn't practice vault.
"It's a mess," Layton said of his injured foot. "I started feeling my foot around the last three jumps. I'm not supposed to be doing anything. I hurt it in January and vaulted the whole indoor season. I played soccer, center back, and played every minute of every game.
"It's my left foot, so it's my take-off foot."
Waynesburg vault coach Butch Brunell, who now has six state vaulting champions, had to alter Layton's approach with the injury.
"I had to be on six- or five-step runway. I knew I couldn't get the heights I wanted, the 16s (feet), and that's been nagging me. I thought I could make 15s on my five, so basically I tried to perfect technique. If I perfected my technique on my five step, I could potentially get 15 and win this.
"I only vault at meets. I knew if I vaulted at meets it would only make it worse, so I just winged it every time."
When asked about his success, Layton pointed in the direction of the coaching staff, noting, "Butch Brunell, he's amazing. Six champions."
The first medal of the second day of competition was awarded to Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo by her older sister, Gionna, the 2019 gold medalist.
The final individual medal of the meet was also presented by a sibling when Daniel Layton, who won the gold medal in the 110 high hurdles in 2019, gave his younger brother his gold medal.
Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak made his move with 300 meters to go in Friday's 1,600, but two other runners countered and Pajak won the bronze medal.
Pajak once again made a move with 300 meters remaining in the Class AAA 3,200, and was able to hold the momentum for the silver medal in 8:48.20. Hatboro Horsham senior Brian DiCola won the gold medal in 8:47.39 and Butler junior Drew Griffith was third in 8:52.20.
The three top runners all eclipsed the state-record time.
"Yes, (the race) went as I thought as it would. The first mile was around 4:20," said Pajak. "The last 300 ... I responded better today. I was much closer to him. When it came down the backstretch, it was like 'okay, this is what you got.'
"I gave it all I had. My teeth gritted. DiCola has a great kick, so I definitely expected that in the last 400."
Pajak was seeking gold.
"I want to win. That's my third silver. I got silver in cross country, silver in indoors, and now silver," said Pajak.
California senior Tanner Pierce closed his career by placing fifth in the Class AA shot put with a top throw of 51-6½.
"I hit it with my first throw in prelims," said Pierce.
Pierce competed in the second flight, so he had to stand around as the first flight went through their warmups and three throws.
"The wait .. it was nerve racking at first. I think as soon I threw that 51 I was calm. It was just smooth sailing from there," said Pierce. "I didn't throw as good as I could, but ...
"I was definitely nervous, because everyone is just as good as you or a little better.
"Once I finally got my feet, I was able to stay in sector. I just didn't throw as good as I wanted to."
Some of those nerves were mitigated with his fan base and the packed stands at the throwing events.
"It's a big help, with friends, family (cheering him on). Knowing that everyone has your back, for the whole trip, it's good to know," said Pierce.
Pierce is attending West Virginia University, but the school does not have men's track team. Still, he hopes to keep throwing the shot put.
"I would like to do this in college and I'm going to WVU, but they don't have men's track. I don't want to give it up. It's something I definitely want to do. Would like see if there's something I can do." said Pierce.
Mount Pleasant sophomore Garrett Eicher tied for 17th in the Class AA pole vault with a top vault of 12-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.