SLIPPERY ROCK — Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton waited awhile before he competed, but it wasn’t a bother because he out-vaulted the Class AA competition Wednesday afternoon in WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.
Teammate Dawson Fowler passed on a possible second medal, but the sacrifice was worth it because it led to a gold medal in the triple jump.
Layton cleared 14-6 to keep the pole vault gold medal in the family.
“It’s amazing. I’m on equal footing with my brother,” said Layton, adding with a smile, “I’ll get (his brother’s mark) next year.”
Layton opened at a conservative height.
“I came in at 12 feet, really low. I was pretty clean,” said Layton. “I nearly got 15 feet. I blew right through it.”
Fowler was competing in the javelin and triple jump at the same time. He qualified for the javelin in ninth place, but opted out of the finals to focus on the triple jump.
“I passed on the javelin finals. I was seeded No. 1 in the triple jump. I just wanted to get in the top five in the javelin.”
Fowler hit his gold medal-winning jump on his sixth and final attempt, clearing 42-4¾. He tied with Washington’s Davoun Fuse, so the second-best jump broke the tie with Fowler’s effort of 41-11.
“We were tied so they went off the second-best jump,” explained Fowler.
Fowler paid the price for running between events.
“It was crazy. My legs were worn out,” said Fowler.
Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak battled Butler’s CJ Singleton through most of the Class AAA 3,200, but slipped into second place with a time of 9:09.30.
“We went faster each lap. I was kicking through everything,” Pajak said of the pace. “I was putting everything into the last 500 (meters).
“I”m happy with my race.”
Albert Gallatin senior Bruno Fabrycki is heading to his first state meet after winning the Class AAA silver medal in the long jump with a jump of 21-6¾. His PR coming into the meet was 20-10.
“I was my last jump of the prelims. I was first going into the finals. He got me on his second jump,” said Fabrycki. “I wanted to beat my placing. I was seeded 19th. My goal was to get in to top eight.
“Now, I’m going try my hardest to PR in the state meet and do the best I can.”
Southmoreland’s Isaac Trout started his day with a bronze medal in the Class AA long jump with a leap of 21-7½. The senior won a second bronze medal in the triple jump with jump of 42-1½.
“It was decent, pretty good. Triple jump is my specialty,” said Trout. “My distance was pretty good. I medaled and I’m going to states, so that’s pretty good.
“I was a few inches of my PR, but I was in the ball park.”
Teammate JJ Bloom won bronze in the 200 with a time of 23.09. He advanced to the final with a time of 23.64 seconds despite his disdain for the distance.
“I was surprised a little bit. I didn’t do anything for two hours so I was ready to go,” the senior said of his finish.
As for his first trip to states, Bloom said, “I’m just excited.”
Yough’s Nick Gunther won a pair of bronze medals, finishing third in both the Class AA discus (149-3) and javelin (153-6).
“The discus, that was another beast throw,” said Gunther. “The javelin, not to make excuses, but that was weather related.”
Gunther is looking forward to the state meet.
“It’s my first trip. I’m excited,” said Gunther.
West Greene’s Colin Brady placed fourth in the Class AA 100 with a time of 11.42 seconds for a berth into the state meet.
Beth-Center’s Christian Berish placed eighth in the Class AA discus. California’s Lee Qualk was sixth in the Class AA long jump with a jump of 20-8¼.
Belle Vernon’s Joe Klancher placed eighth in the Class AAA javelin with a throw of 148 feet.
California’s Tanner Pierce was seventh in the Class AA shot put. Teammate Kolby Kent was sixth in the Class AA 1,600, missing automatic qualifying by 10 seconds with his time of 10:07.43.
“I got the school record. That’s what I wanted to do at the beginning of the season and it took the last meet of the season to do it,” said Kent.
Laurel Highlands sophomore Hunter Kooser tied for fifth in the Class AAA high jump after clearing 5-11.
Southmoreland’s Adam Halinka finished seventh in the Class AAA 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 43.20 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.