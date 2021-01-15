Waynesburg Central's rifle team began the season virtually Thursday afternoon and after all the scores were tabulated came away with a 793-56x-791-43x victory over Upper St. Clair in a Section 1 match.
Taylor Burnfield was nearly perfect for the Raiders with a score of 100-9x. Talia Tuttle, Riley Reese and Grace Kalsey all finished with 100-8x. Hannah Heldreth (100-7x), Taylor Wasson (100-6x), and Savannah Cumberledge (97-5x) rounded out the scoring.
Madelyn Simpson (96-5x) and Aiden Kern (91-2x) did not count in the final tally for Waynesburg.
Brett Gardner and Paige Tudi shared shooting honors for the Panthers with 100-7x. John Walsh and Jack Loomis both finished with 100-6x.
