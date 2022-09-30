Waynesburg Central prepared for next week’s WPIAL Class AA team playoffs with a close 198-200 non-section victory against Trinity at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Raiders prep for team playoffs with home win
- By the Herald-Standard
Friday, September 30, 2022 3:26 AM
Braden Benke had medalist honors for the Raiders (12-3) with 2-over 35. Mason Switalski finished with 36. Chase Phillips and Dom Benamati both shot 42. Trent Stephenson’s 43 closed out the scoring. Joe Kirsch’s 45 was not used.
Ryan Walther was the low man for the Hillers with 5-over 38. Easton Morris carded 39. Brock Carrington (40), Danny Towers (41), and Logan Daniels (42) rounded out the scoring.
