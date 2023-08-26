Waynesburg Central opened the 2023 in grand style Friday night with a 35-0 non-conference victory at Greene County rival Carmichaels.
Waynesburg's Breydon Woods scored the first touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run and the last with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Jacob Stephenson had touchdown passes of 14 yards to Jack Riccluti and 12 yards to Chase Fox. Stephenson also had a 5-yard touchdown run.
Stephenson completed 10-of-17 passes for 143 yards and ran for 100 yards on 16 carries. Woods led all rushers with 132 yards on 15 attempts.
Elizabeth Forward 37, Ringgold 0 -- The Warriors scored all their points in the first half and rolled to a non-conference home victory over the visiting Rams.
Charlie Nigut scored on touchdown runs of 16 and 26 yards for Elizabeth Forward. Jace Brown found the end zone on a 12-yard run.
Trystyn Skrinjorich scored on a 3-yard run, and Ryan Messina found Isaiah Turner open for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Greensburg C.C. 37, Mount Pleasant 24 -- The Vikings led the non-conference road game 9-0 early in the second quarter, but the Centurions scored the next 34 points to rally to the victory.
Garrett Eicher's 2-yard touchdown run gave Mount Pleasant at 6-0 lead with 13 seconds remaining in the first half. Jarrett Garn converted a 27-yard field goal with 3:35 left in the half.
Tyree Turner connected with Samir Crosby for a 40-yard touchdown pass to cut Mount Pleasant's lead to 9-7 late in the first half.
Turner scored on short runs in the third quarter to give Greensburg C.C. a 20-9 lead. Crosby found Evan Stasko open for a 10-yard scoring pass to increase the home team's advantage to 27-9 with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.
Turner's third touchdown pass of the game, a 14-yard completion to Landon Honick, made the score 34-9 with 9:34 to go in the game.
Mount Pleasant came back with Cole Chatfield's 52-yard touchdown pass to Dante Giallonardo and Garrett Eicher's 6-yard run. Giallonardo caught two passes for 65 yards and Eicher ran for 83 yards on 15 carries.
The Centurions' Jacob Reitler closed the scoring with a 25-yard field goal.
Turner completed 14-of-16 passes for 243 yards. Crosby caught seven passes for 153 yards.
Bentworth 42, Brownsville 6 -- The Bearcats scored all of their points in the first half for a non-conference victory at Brownsville.
Bentworth's Vitali Daniels threw for 270 yards and had touchdown passes of 55, 70 and 45 yards to Ben Hays. Hays led with 184 yards receiving.
Daniels also ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Ivcic also rushed for 55 yards.
Riverside 41, Beth-Center 20 -- The Panthers broke the game open with 15 points in the fourth quarter for a non-conference road victory.
Riverside led 12-8, 20-14 and 26-20 at the quarter breaks.
Teagan Veatch led the Bulldogs with 156 yards rushing on 14 carries, and opened the second half with a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Beth-Center's Homer Headlee ran for 72 yards and scored on a 2-yard run. Jonah Sussan powered into the end zone on a 1-yard run.
Carlo Buzzato scored three touchdowns and ran for 164 yards. Landon Johnson led all rushers with 237 yards and scored a touchdown.
Southmoreland 34, McGuffey 6 -- The Scotties stormed back with 34 points in the second half for a non-conference home victory.
Kadin Keefer started the rally when he scored on an 8-yard run with 6:22 left in the third quarter. Da'sjon Craggette doubled the lead four minutes later when he raced through the McGuffey defense for a 61-yard rushing touchdown.
Keefer hit Wyatt Richter for a 20-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.
Craggette scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 68-yard romp to the end zone. Gabe Kubasky closed the scoring with a 46-yard interception return with 1:09 left in the game.
Craggette ran for 217 yards on 14 carries. Keefer completed 7-of-12 passes for 72 yards and two interceptions. Ty Keffer caught three passes for 32 yards.
California 37, Frazier 0 -- The Trojans opened the 2023 season by shutting out visiting Frazier for a non-conference victory.
Lee Qualk led the California attack with a 23-yard rushing touchdown and touchdown receptions of 71 and 31 yards from Jake Layhue.
Spencer Petrucci had touchdown runs of 47 and four yards for the Trojans.
West Greene 28, Cameron (W.Va.) 24 -- West Greene rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to edge host Cameron in Beau Jackson's debut as Pioneers head coach.
The Dragons, who qualified for the West Virginia state playoffs the last two years, had a 24-15 lead with 11:56 remaining before the Pioneers started their comeback.
Johnny Lampe scored on a 1-yard run at 6:45 and Patrick Durbin connected on his second PAT to pull West Greene within two. Lane Allison threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Chambers at 2:30 to provide the visitors with their first lead since 7:34 of the first quarter.
Cameron marched to the Pioneers' 10 with 28 seconds remaining, but pressure from Levi Smith forced a hurried pass that Billy Whitlatch intercepted to preserved the win for West Greene.
Colin Brady was the game's leading rusher with 143 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Allison was 10 of 22 for 141 yards and one touchdown. Chambers caught two passes for 49 yards.
South Allegheny 28, Yough 14 -- Cameron Epps scored three consecutive touchdowns to rally the Gladiators from a touchdown deficit into a non-conference road victory.
Epps had scoring runs of 6, 42 and 8 yards, reaching the end zone once in the first, second and third quarter. Epps finished with 226 yards rushing on 26 carries.
South Allegheny's Joe Gamret scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Julian Varrenti opened the scoring for the Cougars with a 3-yard run. Raidon Kuroda scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.