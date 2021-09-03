Waynesburg Central kept rolling through the early part of the Section 8-AA schedule with a 189-215 victory Thursday afternoon over visiting Charleroi at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
The Raiders improve to 2-0 in the section and 3-0 overall. Charleroi goes to 1-2 in the section and 2-2 overall.
The Raiders’ Hudson Pincavitch was medalist with a 2-over 35. Evan Davis shot 37. Matt Ankrom, Mason Switalski and Braden Benke all finished with 39. Dawson Fowler’s 42 was not used.
Colton Palonder led Charleroi with a 6-over 39. Elliot Lenhart (40), Niko Rongus (43), Will Wagner (46), and Nathan Boulanger (47) also counted in the final score. Nick Summers’ 56 did not count.
Connellsville 226, Albert Gallatin 249 — The Falcons pulled even in Section 2-AAA with a road victory over the Colonials at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Connellsville improves to 1-1 in the section and 3-1 overall. Albert Gallatin slips to 0-3 in the section and 0-4 overall.
Connellsville’s Ethan Rice and Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal shared medalist honors with 5-over 40.
Rylan Keslar (43), Aidan Kosisko (49), Nick Snyder (48), and Ethan Porreca (46) also counted in the Falcons’ final score. Matt Firestone’s 50 wasn’t used.
Alex Simon (54), Greysen Jarrett (50), Jackson Myers (53), and Hayden Metts (52) rounded out the scoring for the Colonials. Trent Clemmer’s 56 did not count.
Derry 213, Mount Pleasant 239 — The Trojans were solid through the lineup for a Section 2-AA road victory over the Vikings at Norvelt Golf Club.
Hunter Jurica was medalist for Derry (4-0) with a 2-over 38. Ashton Beighley (42), Jon Hugus (43), Antonio Hauser (44), and Will Hugus (46) also counted in the Trojans’ final tally.
Colin Hayes shared medalist honors for Mount Pleasant (2-1, 3-1) with 38. Ryan Karfelt (51), Brenton George (50), Cole Surma (49), and Cody Surma (51) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Beth-Center 219, Jefferson-Morgan 236 — Chase Malanosky’s 38 led the way for the Bulldogs in a Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Rockets at Chippeway Golf Club.
Blake Shashura (44), JJ Paternoster (42), Gionna Peterson (48), and Alton Carrigan (47) also counted in the final score for Beth-Center (1-1, 2-2). Zach Sinclair’s 55 was not used.
Brock Bayles shot 4-over 39 for Jefferson-Morgan. Troy Wright (46), Grant Hathaway (47), Maci Marion (50), and Clay Wilson (54) rounded out the scoring. Savanah Clark’s 55 was not used.
Girls golf
Connellsville 187, Mount Pleasant 197 — The Lady Falcons posted another win at home with a non-conference victory over the visiting Lady Vikings at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Connellsville’s Maddy Kinneer was medalist with a 7-over 42. Paiton Ulery and Gabby Miller both shot 48. Abby Tikey closed out the scoring with 49. Maddie Johnson’s 63 did not count.
Allison Tepper was the low golfer for Mount Pleasant with 44. Natalie Miller (47), Reegan Brown (57), and Gabby Kinneer (49) also counted in the final score. Emily Eutsey’s 60 was not used.
