WAYNESBURG — The Waynesburg Central boys were too strong and too deep for Brownsville and West Greene, sweeping a Section 6-AA meet on their home track.
The Raiders defeated Brownsville, 125-22, and the Pioneers, 124-15. The Falcons salvaged a split with a 78-37 win against West Greene.
Dawson Fowler totaled three individual first-place finishes and ran on the victorious 400 relay. He won the long jump (19-8), triple jump (42-3½), and javelin (138-5).
Fowler wasn’t overly pleased with his performances in the long jump and javelin, but was more than satisfied with his leap in the triple jump.
“I’m pretty impressed with my triple jump. It’s first in the WPIAL,” said Fowler, based on what he saw in Monday’s rankings. “Today, I was just going for the team.”
Fowler would like to qualify in all three individual events, but feels most confident in the triple jump. He missed qualifying for the state meet last year by two inches.
“I should go to states in the triple jump. If I can get 42-3, I want 43 (feet),” said Fowler, adding, “I want to throw at least 170 (feet) in the javelin and clear high 21s in the high jump.”
The Raiders’ 3,200 relay (10:00.58) and 1,600 relay (4:12.91), along with Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 17.38; high jump, 5-2), Nate Fox (1,600, 5:22.14; 800, 2:27.03), Ryon McCartney (400, 58.08), Colby Pauley (300 intermediate hurdles, 48.85), Andrew Layton (200, 23.56; pole vault, 14-0), and Nick Burris (shot put, 38-0) all had overall first-place finishes.
Colin Brady had West Greene’s lone first place finish by winning the 100 in 11.37 seconds. He finished second overall in the triple jump.
Brady, a sophomore, wants a return to trip to the state meet.
“I’d like to make states again. I like to get in the 10s (seconds) in the 100. My best time is 11.1 seconds,” said Brady. “If it happens, it happens. My main event is still the 100.”
Brady understands what he needs to do to shave off the precious hundredths of a second to meet his goal time.
“For me, it’s off the blocks. I need more power at the start,” said Brady.
Xavier Thomas Jr. (discus, 95-9) and Rayshon Walker (3,200, 13:03.69) had overall first-place finishes for Brownsville.
Thomas also placed third overall in the shot put, picking up first-place points against West Greene. His throws in both events were personal bests.
“The discus is my main event. I threw well and placed well,” said Thomas.
Thomas knows where he’d like to be when the county meet rolls around at the end of the month.
“I want to hit 110 feet in the discus soon, before this season ends,” said Thomas, acknowledging, “It’s a very large gap.
“I’m planning to do well in the discus.”
