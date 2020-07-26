Hunter Bowen's three-run home run capped a six-run rally as the visiting Fayette Raiders edged Mill Run, 7-6, in a Fayette County Baseball League game.
The first six Fayette Raiders batters reached base in the top of the seventh inning and all six scored as the visitors rallied from a 6-1 deficit in their last at-bat.
Bowen pulled a hamstring trying to track down a short fly ball in left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"Hunter didn't want to come out of the game, so we switched with the extra hitter," said Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna, adding, "He did a Kirk Gibson."
Mill Run led 2-1 after three innings and 5-1 through five innings.
Josh Davison pitched the final three innings to earn the win, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Fayette's Anthony Dellapenna finished with a double and two singles. Dylan Brosky had three singles and Ryan Ross added a pair of singles.
Cole Shearer led Mill Run with three singles and two RBI. Tanner Orndorff finished with three singles and Nolan Porterfield added a double and triple.
Losing pitcher Bill Bendis pitched into the seventh inning, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
