The Waynesburg Central boys defeated visiting McGuffey, 52-30, Monday night and then secured a Section 4-AAA playoff berth when Brownsville beat Charleroi, 58-50.
The Raiders improve to 5-6 in the section and 9-10 overall, while the Cougars fell to 3-7 in the section and 7-12 overall.
Waynesburg led 17-15, 26-19 and 39-24 at the quarter breaks.
The Raiders' Dawson Fowler scored a game-high 26 points. Jacob Mason was also in double figures with 12 points.
Jantzne Durbin finished with nine points for the Highlanders (3-8, 8-11).
Brownsville (8-2, 11-7) built a 30-19 halftime lead at Charleroi, and extended the advantage to 48-26 after three quarters. The Cougars outscored the Falcons in the fourth quarter, 24-10.
Chance Zapotoczny led the Falcons with a game-high 18 points. Tyler Wible finished with 14.
Jake Caruso scored 14 points for Charleroi.
Brentwood 74, Beth-Center 24 -- The Spartans scored 24 points in the first quarter on their way to a Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Ruben Miller scored 11 points for Beth-Center (0-11, 3-14).
Lamarr Williams (17), Nathan Ziegler (11), Forrest Betz (11), and Dalton Daly (10) all finished in double figures for Brentwood (8-3, 13-6).
Jefferson-Morgan 52, California 47 -- The Trojans' late rally came up short in a Section 4-AA loss to the visiting Rockets.
Jefferson-Morgan (6-3, 10-6) led 19-11 at halftime and 31-21 after three quarters. California held a 26-21 advantage in the final eight minutes.
The Rockets' Tahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 19 points. Colt Fowler added 18.
Dom Martini finished with 11 points and Aiden Lowden added nine points for the Trojans (3-5, 5-13).
Bentworth 57, Frazier 41 -- The Bearcats led 15-10 after the first quarter and then pulled away for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Bentworth (2-7, 6-12) led 27-17 at halftime and 41-30 after three quarters.
Landon Urcho led the way for the Bearcats with 20 points. Colton Lusk scored 14.
Isaac Thomas finished with 11 points for Frazier (0-9, 0-19).
Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 33 -- The Colonials scored 44 points in the first half to roll to a Section 1-AAAAA road victory over the Falcons.
Jamire Braxton led Albert Gallatin (6-3, 9-9) with 14 points. Caleb Matzus-Chapman and Blake White both contributed 10 points.
Dante Riccelli shared game-scoring honors for Connellsville (1-8, 3-18) with 14 points. Jake Puskar added 11.
Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 46 -- The Jaguars held a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and maintained the advantage for a Section 1-AAAAA road victory over the Rams.
Zion Moore finished with a game-high 18 points for Ringgold (2-7, 6-15). Nick Peccon scored 16 and Sean Sullivan added 11.
Evan Berger paced Thomas Jefferson (4-5, 6-13) with 17 points. Sean Sullivan finished with 12 points and Ryan Lawry contributed 10.
Laurel Highlands 83, West Mifflin 59 -- Brandon Davis, Keondre DeShields and Rodney Gallagher combined for 65 points to lead the Mustangs to a Section 1-AAAAA victory at West Mifflin.
The Mustangs remain undefeated, improving to 9-0 in the section and 19-0 overall.
Davis scored a game-high 27 points. DeShields finished with 25 points and Gallagher added 13.
Todd Harrison scored 18 points for the Titans (5-4, 10-9). Jiovanni Santella added 12.
Belle Vernon 74, South Park 24 -- The Leopards matched the home team's game total in the first eight minutes on their way to a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Belle Vernon (11-0, 17-3) led 44-12 at halftime.
Quinton Martin led four Leopards in double figures with a game-high 16 points. Daniel Gordon finished with 14 points, Alonzo Wade scored 11, and Logan Cunningham added 10.
Harper Conroy and Brandon Clifford both scored six points for the Eagles (1-10, 2-15).
Southmoreland 53, Mount Pleasant 45 -- The Scotties returned home with a Section 3-AAAA victory over the rival Vikings.
Southmoreland (4-7, 7-11) led 13-11 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime. The lead grew to 40-33.
The Scotties' Ty Keffer scored 20 points. Isaac Trout finished with 12 points and Ronnie Collins added 10.
Aden Wisnewski led Mount Pleasant (1-10, 3-18) with a game-high 22 points. Dante Giallonardo scored 12.
Uniontown 54, Elizabeth Forward 48 -- The Red Raiders survived a push by the Warriors in the third quarter for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Uniontown (9-2, 12-7) led 31-23 at halftime. Elizabeth Forward rallied into the lead at the end of the third quarter, 44-43, and Uniontown responded in the fourth quarter, 11-4, for the win.
Calvin Winfrey III led the Red Raiders with 15 points. Notorious Grooms scored 14 and Bakari Wallaced added 10.
Charlie Meeleib scored 13 and Isaiah Turner added 10 for Elizabeth Forward (8-3, 14-6).
Geibel Catholic 67, West Greene 45 -- The Gators scored 43 points in the middle quarters to pull away for a Section 2-A road victory at West Greene.
Geibel (6-1, 15-4) led 16-13 after the first quarter. The visitors entered the fourth quarter with a 59-37 advantage.
Jaydis Kennedy paced the Gators with a game-high 29 points. Kaden Grady (12), Trevon White (11), and Trevell Clayton (11) also scored in double figures.
Ian Van Dyne led the Pioneers (4-5, 6-15) with 12 points. Corey Wise scored 10.
Girls basketball
Mount Pleasant 60, Ligonier Valley 36 -- The Lady Vikings led the Section 3-AAAA game throughout for a home victory over the Lady Rams.
Mount Pleasant (2-8, 7-12) led 14-6, 30-14 and 45-28 at the quarter breaks.
Tiffany Zelmore paced the Lady Vikings with a game-high 24 points. Alli Bailey added 13.
Madison Marinchak scored 10 points for Ligonier Valley (0-9, 2-17).
Waynesburg Central 51, Washington 18 -- Clara Paige Miller finished with a double-double to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 2-AAA road victory at Washington.
Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Waynesburg (10-1, 14-3) remains in the hunt for the section title.
The Lady Raiders took a while to get going, but built a 30-7 halftime lead. The advantage grew to 49-13 after the third quarter.
Nina Sarra and Kaley Rohanna both scored 10 points for Waynesburg.
Amari Oakley scored five points for Washington (0-11, 1-17).
Serra Catholic 54, Frazier 8 -- The Lady Eagles held the home team scoreless in the second half for a Section 2-AA road victory.
Delaney Warnick scored four points for the Lady Commodores (3-6, 6-13).
Chloe Pordash led Serra Catholic (9-0, 17-1) with 24 points. Cate Clarke scored 14.
Seton-La Salle 54, Carmichaels 22 -- The Lady Mikes dropped a Section 2-AA game to the Lady Rebels.
Seton-La Salle improves to 8-1 in the section and 15-5 overall. Carmichaels slips to 2-7 in the section and 5-12 overall.
Calvary Chapel Christian 63, Mt. Carmel Christian 38 -- Emma Shashura finished with 24 points and Hannah Cramer added 22 to lead Calvary Chapel Christian to a road victory.
Lexie Morgan scored 20 points for Mt. Carmel Christian.
Girls swimming
Kiski Area 98, Connellsville 71 -- The visiting Lady Cavaliers returned home with a Section 1-AAA victory.
Kiski Area finished first in all but the 500 freestyle with the Lady Falcons' Madelyn Johnson touching the wall in 6:54.88.
Connellsville's 200 medley relay of Aeriale Knopsnider, Sophie Detwiler, MacKenzie Vokes and Kyra Callahan, 200 freestyle relay of Callahan, Ella Detwiler, Sophie Detwiler and Vokes, and Knopsnider, Maddox Maruca, Cheyenne Gonzales and Ryann Lilley, Knopsnider (200 IM), Callahan (100 freestyle), Ryann Lilley (100 backstroke), and Sophie Detwiler (100 breaststroke) all had second-place finishes.
Frazier's Alexandra Pohodich came up short in her attempt to swim a Class AA qualifying time in two events. She finished the 50 freestyle in 28.56 seconds and 100 freestyle in 1:03.86.
Boys swimming
Kiski Area 115, Connellsville 48 -- The Cavaliers rolled to a Section 1-AAA victory over the Falcons.
Kiski Area finished first in every event.
The Falcons' 200 freestyle relay of Samuel Tzan, Evan Mangus, Jonathan Sapola and Kasey Stanton, 400 freestyle relay of Preston Dugan, Braden Cross, Sapola and Gavin McPoyle and Gavin McPoyle (500 freestyle) all finished second.
