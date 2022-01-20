The Waynesburg Central rifle team’s aim was true Wednesday afternoon for a 793-48x-765-31x non-section road victory over Washington at Frazier-Simplex Rifle Club.
Waynesburg’s Riley Reese (100-7x), Logan Crouse (100-6x), and Taylor Burnfield (100-5x) were all perfect. RJ Wolen (99-9x), Braden Wilson (99-6x), Savannah Cumberledge (98-4x), Larkyn Grimes (99-6x), and Hannah Heldreth (98-5x) rounded out the scoring.
Olivia Sanvicente’s 94-4x and Taylor Wasson’s 91-2x were not used.
Washington’s Angie Batson was medalist with 100-9x.
