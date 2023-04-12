The Waynesburg boys were tough on their home track Tuesday afternoon for Section 6-AA victories against California and Bentworth.
The Raiders defeated the Trojans, 84-66, and rolled to a 145-0 win against the Bearcats.
The Raiders' Travis Tedrow, Nate Fox, Owen Haught and Olivier Sanvicente opened the meet by winning the 3,200 relay in 9:24.61.
Mason Mankey (110 high hurdles, 18.21), Breydon Woods (100, 11.49; 200, 24.28), Fox (1,600, 5:18.41), Aiden Pell (400, 55.13), Sanvicente (800, 2:15.24), 1,600 relay (3:51.63), Dalton Taylor (javelin, 128-4), and Mason Schroyer (pole vault, 10-6) all had overall first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
The Trojans' 400 relay of Zachary Geletei, Jake Layhue, Lee Qualk and Christian Ross defeated the field with a time of 45.82 seconds. Noah Neil (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.69; high jump, 5-8), Niamh McClaflin (3,200, 12:26.87), Ross (long jump, 20-0; triple jump, 39-11), Dylan Henry (discus, 102-7), and Tanner Pierce (shot put, 47-7) had overall first-place finishes for California.
Brownsville 53, Beth-Center 43; Charleroi 93, Brownsville 43 -- Brownsville split a Section 6-AA triangular meet at Charleroi.
The Falcons' 3,200 relay quartet of Geoffrey Douglas, Cam Phillips, Matt Sethman and Preston Drennon defeated both teams in 10:51.75.
Camden Wellington (100, 11.711; 200, 24.76) had the only overall first-place finishes for the Falcons.
Phillips (400, 56.13), Matt Sethman (3,200, 15:26), and Michael Ulery (shot put, 30-10) won events against Beth-Center.
Charleroi's Owen Durka (1,600, 5:33.79; 3,200, 12:38.99), Noah Pletcher (110 high hurdles, 20.38), 400 relay (47.95), Gage Patterson (300 intermediate hurdles, 49.14), Xavier Thomas (shot put, 36-2; discus, 98-10), Connor Luckock (javelin, 111-0), Ethan Hartley (triple jump, 28-1), and Dylan Klinger (long jump, 16-5) all had overall first-place finishes.
Girls track & field
Waynesburg Central 124, Bentworth 22; California 80, Waynesburg Central 70 -- The Lady Trojans handed the Waynesburg its first loss of the season in a Section 6-AA meet hosted by the Lady Raiders.
California swept the relays against the Lady Raiders. The Lady Trojans' Ella Neil and Waynesburg's Emily Mahle shared first place in the high jump after clearing five feet.
Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 6:07.05; 3,200, 13:56.29), and Morgan Ross (200, 29.43; long jump, 15-0) had first-place finishes against Waynesburg.
Waynesburg's Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.25; 300 intermediate hurdles, 52.70; 800, 2:42.32), Lake Litwinovich (400, 1:08.89), Mahle (triple jump, 33-7; pole vault, 9-6), Cheyenne Pierson (discus, 79-10), Emily Carder (shot put, 27-7), and Brynn Kirby (javelin, 74-9) finished first overall.
Bentworth's 3,200 relay (12:03.20) and Ava Massucci (1,600, 6:30.97; 3,200, 14:32.21) finished first against Waynesburg.
Brownsville 111, Beth-Center 32; Brownsville 84, Charleroi 52 -- The Lady Falcons set up a Section 6-AA showdown at California for a share of first place with a triangular sweep at Charleroi.
Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo finished first against the field in the 1,600 (5:25.51), 800 (2:33.55), and 3,200 (11:35.04). Emily Fisher (300 intermediate hurdles, 57.36), A'zyia Dade (100, 13.51; 200, 28.01), Malaree Duggan (triple jump, 32-3), 400 relay (54.39), 1,600 relay (4:39.71), Cami Franks (shot put, 26-10), and Alex Lewandowsky (discus, 89-7) also had overall first-place finishes.
Beth-Center won the 3,200 relay against Brownsville.
Charleroi's 3,200 relay (13:36.60), Sophia Iacovina (100 high hurdles, 17.73), Ella Sypolt (400, 1:03.54), Bella Carroto (javelin, 88-8), Emma Clish (high jump, 4-0, Zoe Duhon (high jump, 4-0), and Alexa Barber (long jump, 16-0) all had first-place finishes against Brownsville.
