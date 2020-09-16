Waynesburg Central upended visiting Carmichaels, 190-195, Wednesday afternoon at Rohanna’s Golf Course to pull into a three-way tie for first place in Section 8-AA.
The Raiders (4-1, 4-1), the Mikes (5-1, 5-2), and Frazier (5-1, 5-2) all have one section loss with about two weeks remaining in the season.
Matt Ankrom and Braden Benke shared team honors for Waynesburg with 4-over 37. Dawson Fowler shot 38, and Hayden Church and Hudson Boris both carded 39. Evan Davis’ 40 wasn’t used.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr was medalist with 2-over 35. Remmy Lohr, Rolin Burghy and Mason Lapana all finished with 39. Chris Barrish’s 43 rounded out the scoring. Nick Ricco’s 44 did not count in the final score.
Frazier 244, Charleroi 246 — Nixon Erdely captured medalist honors with 3-over 40 to help the Commodores defeat the visiting Cougars at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Chase Hazelbaker (44), Noah Usher (51), Jay Thompson (53), and Dylan Roebuck (56) also counted in the final score for Frazier. Kaci Lombard’s 61 was not used.
Nick Summers was the low man for Charleroi (1-6, 2-6) with 48. Will Wagner (51), Zach Usher (54), Colton Polander (50), and Elott Lenhart (43) closed out the scoring rounds. Makayla Hammond also shot 54.
Jefferson-Morgan 240, Beth-Center 277 — The Rockets kept pace with the Section 8-AA leaders with a victory at Greene County Country Club over the visiting Bulldogs.
Kyle Clayton led the way for Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 4-2) with an even-par 36, carding three birdies, three bogeys and three pars. Brook Bayles (49), Bryce Bedilion (50), Troy Wright (50), and Savanah Clark (55) rounded out the scoring for the Rockets. Grant Hathaway’s 56 did not count in the final score.
JJ Paternoster was the low man for Beth-Center (0-8, 2-9) with 46. Zach Sinclair (56), Blake Shashura (57), Chase Malanosky (58), and Gavin Durkin (59) closed out the scoring for the visitors. Gianna Peterson’s 61 wasn’t used.
Connellsville 222, Laurel Highlands 227 — The Falcons pulled to .500 in Section 2-AAA play with a road victory at Duck Hollow over the Mustangs.
Gage Goodwin shared medalist honors for Connellsville (4-4, 4-5-1) with a 5-over 40. Ethan Rice (43), Jake Pirl (47), Nick Snyder (43), and Evan Means (49) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons. Zak Koslosky’s 50 wasn’t used.
The Mustangs’ Megan Joyce shared the low score with Goodwin. Nate Schwertfeger (48), Colin Crawford (46), Hunter Bosley (47), and Jaden Ringer (46) all counted in the final score for Laurel Highlands (0-5, 0-6). Darren Dunn’s 50 did not count.
Uniontown 193, Albert Gallatin 236 — The Red Raiders remained undefeated with a Section 2-AAA win over the visiting Colonials at Uniontown Country Club.
Uniontown improves to 7-0 in the section and 8-0 overall. Albert Gallatin goes to 2-4 in the section and 2-5 overall.
The Red Raiders’ Adena Rugola earned medalist honors with 1-under 35. Gage Brugger (38) and Maddie Myers (39) broke 40. Logan Voytish (40) and Michael Mercadante (41) rounded out the scoring. Nate Moody’s 44 did not count in the final score.
Matt Karpeal was the low man for Albert Gallatin with 3-over 39. Kohl Felio (50), Jacob Elias (42), Paige Metts (56), and Clayton Watson (49) closed out the scoring. Noah Mildren’s 59 was not used.
Mount Pleasant wins by forfeit — Yough only had five golfers to start at the Madison Club, and one did not finish to give the Vikings a Section 2-AA win by forfeit.
The Vikings improve to 6-2, while the Cougars slip to 1-5.
Steve Brown shot an even-par 36 for Mount Pleasant. Brenton George (46), Colin Hayes (47), Lucas Shaulis (50), Cole Surma (47), and Cody Surma (43) also played for the Vikings.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 5, Monessen 0 — The Bearcats scored four goals in the first half for a Section 4-A victory over the Greyhounds.
Julian Hays scored a hat trick and added an assist for Bentworth, who improved to 2-0 in the section. Ryan Colbert and John Scott netted one goal apiece.
Bentworth goalkeeper Landon Urcho turned aside 13 shots to preserve the shutout.
Monessen goes to 0-2 in the section.
