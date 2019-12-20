Waynesburg Central won its second game in as many days Friday with a 55-48 victory over Episcopal School (La.) at the Pre-Holiday Basketball Tournament in Orlando. Fla.
The Raiders (5-3) led 16-15 after the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. Waynesburg gained a little cushion with a 13-8 advantage in the third quarter.
Lucas Garber led the Raiders with 21 points. Chris King finished with 21 and Richard Bortz added 10.
Episcopal's Henry Shuffler finished with a game-high 23 points. Oliver Nickel added 10.
KSA Events Holiday Tournament
at Orlando, Fla.
Episcopal School (La.) 15-10-8-15 -- 48
Waynesburg Central 16-12-13-14 -- 55
Episcopal: Henry Shuffler 23, Oliver Nickel 10. Waynesburg Central: Lucas Garber 21, Chris King 15, Richard Bortz 10. Record: Waynesburg Central (5-3).
