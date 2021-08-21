BENTLEYVILLE — The Tri-CADA Golf Tournament returned to a damp Chippewa Golf Club Friday after a year hiatus because of the pandemic, but the scores didn’t miss a beat with Peters Township leading the way once again.
The Peters Township Red team won the AAA team title with 383, edging the Indians’ White squad by two strokes.
The Red squad’s Kyle McClintock won the individual crown with an even-par 70.
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal had a solid start to his final season with a 1-over 71. The Colonials shot 535 as a team.
Karpeal was part of a foursome that included Uniontown’s Adena Rugola and Laurel Highlands’ Megan Joyce that opened the tournament on No. 10.
Karpeal was 1-over on his front nine and played even-par over the final nine holes with three birdies and three bogeys.
“I played really well, actually,” said Karpeal. “I wanted to make a run on my final three holes to get to even.
“I couldn’t complain about a scorecard that showed how I played. I only had four bad holes.”
Karpeal had his sights set high for the season-opening tournament, but was happy with his first 18 holes.
“I was hoping to place. Really, I was hoping to win,” said Karpeal. “I was just trying to play the best I could and set the tone for the rest of the year.”
Rugola tied with Peters Twp.’s Nick Haught at 5-over 75, but Haught carried the scorecard tiebreaker for third place. The Red Raiders finished fifth in the team standings with 422.
“I had trouble with my short game,” said Rugola. “With the wet ground, I was having trouble with 70 yards and in. I was taking too big of a divot and chunking them.
“I think I wasted a lot of shots out there. I’m very happy with my 75.”
Rugola said she didn’t have any issues off the tee.
“My driver, I was ripping it with no roll (on the fairway). It was all carry,” said Rugola.
Rugola, too, was seeking to start the season with a title.
“This was the start of my season,” said the senior. “I wanted to win it. I didn’t, but I wanted to.
“I was an off day, but I did the best I could. And, I ended with a birdie.”
Teammate Logan Voytish placed seventh with 6-over 76. The sophomore had seven bogeys and one birdie.
“I shot 39 on the back and 37 on the front,” said Voytish, who started on No. 10. “I wanted to shoot 78 or below. That was my goal.
“I played a real steady round. The worst I had was a bogey. My drives were constant today. I had two 3-putts, but a lot of 2-putts.”
Voytish also met a goal he hopes to hit in every match he plays.
“My goal all year was under 40 in each round,” added Voytish.
Waynesburg Central won the AA school team title with 408. Evan Davis and Braden Benke were team medalists with 7-over 77 with Davis getting the scorecard tiebreaker to win a top-10 medal.
“It was a good round. I was very consistent. I had one birdie, one double bogey and six bogeys,” said Davis, a senior, adding, “A bad drive got me in some trouble for the double bogey.”
Davis believes the solid tournament moves him in the right direction when the regular season gets going next week.
“It gives me a good spot heading into my final season,” said Davis. “And, we beat Carmichaels. That’s our big rival.”
The Mikes finished second to the Raiders with a team score of 422. Carmichaels’ Rolin Burghy earned a top-10 medal after he won the scorecard tiebreaker with several golfers tied at 7-over 77.
Sophomore Liam Lohr opened the season with a 12-over 82.
“The first four or five holes were good, and the last four or five holes were good. I played even over the last five holes,” said Lohr. “I struggled a little bit in the middle, mostly getting off the tee. I was trying to clean up around the green. I putted okay.”
Lohr said he’ll build off this round.
“Today, it was me playing bad to play better for the rest of the year, and get out the nerves,” said Lohr.
Megan Joyce was the medalist for Laurel Highlands with 10-over 80. The senior dropped eight strokes from her front nine to the back, 44-36. The Mustangs placed sixth among the big schools with 443.
“I had birdies on Nos. 7 and 8,” said Joyce. “It was okay, but I wish it was a little better. I wanted to shoot a better score, obviously. My short game cost me a lot of strokes.
“It’s the beginning of the season, so I’m not too worried.”
South Fayette placed third among the AAA schools with 405.
Beth-Center placed third in the AA team standings with 469. Alton Carrigan was the low man with 90.
Charleroi finished fifth with 476. Colton Polander was the low Cougar with 88. Jefferson-Morgan shot 519, led Brock Bayles’ 92.
Bentworth didn’t have five golfers so the Bearcats did not factor in the team scoring. Cede Smith finished with 90.
