The Section 1 rifle match was close Tuesday afternoon, but visiting Waynesburg Central prevailed with a 798-60x-795-49x victory at McGuffey.
Bryce Bedilion and Taylor Burnfield led the way for the Raiders with a medalist score of 100-9x. Grace Kalsey finished with 100-8x.
RJ Wolen, Taylor Wasson and Abby Ozohonish all shot 100-7x for Waynesburg. Talia Tuttle (99-7x) and Colby Simkovic (99-6x) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
Shelby Burkett (99-5x) and Savannah Cumberledge (98-5x) did not count in the final tally.
Eden Hertig was the top shooter for the Highlanders with 100-8x.
