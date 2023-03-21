CHARLEROI -- Uniontown was hoping Lincoln Park would have an off shooting night when the two met in Monday's PIAA Class AAAA semifinal basketball game.
Just the opposite happened.
The WPIAL champion Leopards came out sizzling hot, raining in six 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a big early lead, and stayed in control the rest of the way in defeating the Red Raiders, 85-64, in front of a jam-packed crowd at Charleroi High School.
Lincoln Park's Brandin Cummings made three from outside the arc in the first three minutes and added another later in the quarter on his way to a game-high 25 points.
Lincoln Park (29-1) hit eight of 17 3-point attempts in the first half, including six of 12 in the opening frame, as it advanced to Thursday's state final in Hershey against Neumann Goretti (26-3).
"Whenever you watched the games that they played like against Laurel Highlands and North Catholic, they don't always shoot like that," Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "That had to be one of their better shooting games, for sure in the first quarter."
The Red Raiders began the game in a zone defense but were forced to go back to their usual man-to-man after Lincoln Park exploded to a 27-14 lead in the first quarter.
"When they come out and they're making all those long shots it really put us in a tough spot and it's tough to play catch-up with a team like that," Kezmarsky said.
"We were ready for a 2-3 and a 3-2 and we shot very well," Leopards coach Mike Bariski said. "We're a team that can shoot it -- one game this year we made 16 threes -- but a team that can shoot it sometimes doesn't make them. That's the old live by the three, die by the three. But we've been shooting the ball pretty well against the zone."
DeAndre Moye and Vinnie DePaula each also drained a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
"We've been a good zone team but when they're hitting 25-footers there's not much you can do," Kezmarsky said. "When they shoot like that you're in trouble. We were in their face a couple times and it didn't matter."
The Red Raiders led 2-0 after a basket by Jamire Braxton and 5-3 when Notorious Grooms answered Moye's trey with one of his own but Cummings hit two 3-pointers in a row and Lincoln Park never trailed again.
K'Adrian McLee's three-point play got Uniontown within one before baskets by Dorian McGhee and Meleek Thomas and another 3-pointer by Cummings made it 16-8.
The Red Raiders' Calvin Winfrey III sank consecutive jump shots to slice the gap to four but Lincoln Park ended the quarter on an 11-2 run that included yet another 3-pointer by Cummings and one by DePaula.
The long-range barrage eventually pulled Uniontown out of its zone defense.
"We forced them to go man and that's tough for guys to play us man," Bariski said.
"We've been a really good man-to-man team all year but just physically we couldn't play them man," Kezmarsky said. "We played hard. They kept trying. We give up a lot of size to their guards though, and they use their body so well. They got by us a little bit and then started getting to the foul line."
Cummings and Thomas combined for 13 points in the second quarter, sinking all nine of their free throws, and DePaula and Rashan Russel each made a 3-pointer as the Leopards expanded their advantage to 53-29 by halftime.
The Red Raiders kept battling and actually outscored Lincoln Park in the second half, 35-32, but the huge early deficit was too much to overcome.
"They were scrappy and we knew they would be," Bariski said of Uniontown. "They're like an Aliquippa team, very physical, very tough, they guard well. Their defense was great, it really was, but when you're behind you've got to play differently and we were able to take them out of what they wanted to do."
Winfrey and Bakari Wallace led the Red Raiders with 12 points apiece. Braxton followed with nine points, Jeremiah Hager came off the bench to score eight and Grooms added seven. Taevian Richardson and McLee each chipped in with five points, Tanner Uphold tossed in four and Levi Garner had two to round out Uniontown's scoring.
"Both of our big guys got in foul trouble and that didn't help us," Kezmarsky said.
McLee fouled out with 4:30 left in the third quarter and Garner drew his fifth foul 53 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Thomas wound up with 22 points and Moye added 15 for the Leopards, who made 27 of 33 free throws while Uniontown converted four of 10 attempts.
"They're just a really good team," Kezmarsky said. "You have a kid that signed with Pitt (Cummings, whose brother Nelly was in the stands after helping the Panthers win a pair of NCAA tournament games) and one, Thomas, from what I hear is a future NBA player maybe. That's how good he is.
"It's a tough game but it's a learning experience. Our kids did play hard the whole time. I told them they were one game from Hershey and how proud we were of them and that we love them."
The Red Raiders were urged on by a huge mass of Uniontown fans on hand.
"The crowd was phenomenal," Kezmarsky said. "You see them cheering for the kids all the way up until the end, which is great. There were Laurel (Highlands) fans here, too, pulling for us. Our fans support each other."
Kezmarsky commended his senior class of Wallace, Garner, Uphold, Richardson and Devin Sykes.
"The seniors have been loyal to this program and contributed to a team that won a co-section championship, played 29 games and got to the final four in the state," Kezmarsky said. "The seniors are going to be successful in life. I'm excited about what they're gong to do after high school."
Kezmarsky also lauded his coaching staff.
"I'm so lucky to have three coaches like this," he said. "Coach (Warare) Gladman, Coach (Calvin) Winfrey and Coach (Ray) Robinson, they worked hard all year long and they've been great."
With four starters returning, expectations will be high next season for the Red Raiders.
"This will help us next year," Kezmarsky said of his team's extended postseason. "A majority of our team is coming back so it was great to experience this. Not too many teams get to this point, especially a sixth seed (from the WPIAL).
"Our underclassmen worked as hard as they possibly could in the offseason and we'll definitely start that again. There's still a lot we can improve so we can't get complacent, we've got to keep working hard and I think they will."
