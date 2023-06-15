CONNELLSVILLE TWP. — Connellsville’s first WPIAL baseball title was appropriately won on June 14, 1973, because the Falcons were able to raise the program’s first championship banner above the school on Flag Day.
Connellsville edged Shaler, 3-2, in the title game at Highlands High School in program’s third year of existence.
Members of that squad gathered at the Connellsville Dairy Queen Wednesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary, to the day, of that historic title, and stories and memories flowed like the soft serve the DQ is noted for.
The Falcons scored first in the title game when Bob Mongelluzzo’s double brought home George Gabriel in the first inning.
Shaler responded with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, one scoring on an unlikely steal of home after a failed suicide squeeze.
Kevin Oppermann, the staff ace with an 8-0 record, started, but was pulled with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth inning.
Tim Trafecanty entered the game. Trafecanty suffered an injury during football season and was still rounding into shape after surgery.
Trafecanty stranded all three runners and completed the game for the victory.
“Timmy came in with the bases loaded and shut them down,” remembered Sankovich.
Trafecanty’s performance set up Mongelluzzo’s heroics in the seventh inning.
Shane Kovach doubled, but overslid the base for the second out. Randy Flack singled to keep the inning alive and Mongelluzzo came through with the game-winning home run.
“I knew I hit the ball hard,” said Mongelluzzo. “I hit it, but it was high, though. I was hoping it was a home run.”
Mongelluzzo had hit a home run or two through the season, but Tom Sankovich made sure he found his way to the plate.
“He escorted me (and Flack) in (from third base). He’s showing me home plate to make sure I touched it,” Mongelluzzo said with a smile.
Those were just a few of the tales recounted from that magical season, a season that ended in a WPIAL title and 23-1 record.
“It’s great to be see you and great to be seen at this point of my life,” Sankovich said in his opening remarks. “You were the first and the best. I was a young buck that didn’t know much.
“We were only in our third year as a baseball team and things fell into place. I was fortunate to coach you guys.”
The fact that Connellsville didn’t field a high school baseball team until 1971 was befuddling considering the tradition the city and surrounding communities had in the sport.
Sankovich shed some light on why.
“The adminstration didn’t want baseball. The principal was the track coach and he went to the school board because he figured it would hurt his track team,” explained Sankovich, adding, “If Connellsville had baseball in the late 1960s, there would’ve been more WPIAL teams.
“The Little League, Pony League, Teener League and the Legion, we had a feeder system. They came in and knew how to play.”
Sankovich and the players noted the support the program had, including then Connellsville Daily Courier sports editor Jim Kriek and the local radio stations.
“The parents were terrific. We had a lot of support,” said Sankovich. “We had two radio stations. (Mike Riley’s late brother-in-law) John Kazarick announced the game.
“Jim Kriek was with us every game,” remembered Barry Craig.
Chicken Canastrale was also part of that support group. Cell phones record most every moment of a youth baseball game now, but it was Canastrale’s video skills that captured the Falcons’ victory.
“I had his three reel-to-reel videos and had it made into a video,” said Craig, the team’s first baseman. Videos and polo shirts were distributed to those who attended the reunion.
With only one classification, the Falcons opened their title run with a 3-2 win against Monessen at Perryopolis. Connellsville routed Penn Hills, 11-1, and held on for a 3-1 win against Shannock Valley in the semifinals.
“Mike Riley pitched a gem against Shannock Valley at Norwin,” said Sankovich.
Trafecanty noted the impact the players from the 1971-72 teams who had graduated.
“They set the tone. I had a lot of upperclassmen I looked up to in those two years before 1973,” praised Trafecanty.
Sankovich and a couple other coaches were known to schedule a game every day. That scheduling led to a cap of 22 regular season games, but Trafecanty said all those games prepped the Falcons for the title run.
“It prepared us for all those close games. We persevered and never gave up,” said Trafecanty.
