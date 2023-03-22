CRANBERRY TWP. -- LJ Crouch heeded the advice of Rick Kalinowski and his Ringgold coach staff when he lifted the puck over the pinching Bishop Canevin defense in overtime.
Caden Doran also followed the coach's plan when he controlled Crouch's pass inside the blue line and fired the puck towards Bishop Canevin goalie Dom Frizzi.
Doran's shot found its way through bodies, namely Frizzi's, for the game-winning goal at 9:58 of overtime to lift Ringgold to an 4-3 overtime victory Tuesday night at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center and its third PIHL D2 title since 2018.
"Coach was telling us to shoot from the blue line high all night. I saw four bodies in front of the net and just winged it," Doran, a sophomore at Yough, said of his game-winning goal. "
"I had the adrenaline to keep going. I want this really bad. I was tired, but I wanted it in my heart."
Kalinowski applauded Doran's perseverance after a tough game through the first three periods.
"Caden was on the ice for two of the goals. He was mad. He was in tears. He thought he lost everything for them," said Kalinowski, adding, "But, guess what, he scored the game-winner."
The elation of the overtime goal overshadowed the nadir of the Crusaders' game-tying goal with just 45 seconds remaining in regulation.
Bishop Canevin (19-2-0-0-0) pulled Frizzi for the extra attacker with 1:15 left in regulation and was able to maintain puck possession in the offensive zone. With the referee's arm raised for a delayed penalty, Cole Evan managed to tip the puck past Ram goalie Collin Moffett with the tying goal at 16:15.
"A little bit of frustration, but you just have to forget about it. You have to move on from that," Moffett said of his attitude after the goal.
Kalinowski called timeout after the goal to talk with his squad.
"I told them keep your composure. Alright, so we have some adversity, right? You just need to calm down, focus and regroup. We go to overtime. It's a new game, 0-0, we start over," said Kalinowski. "Keep it simple. Get pucks to the net. Attack the net."
"I was just thinking we need to stop them and get the puck out, try to eat shots and maybe get the empty netter," said junior Kenny Cadwallader. "(The overtime goal) was a little frustrating, but I had to keep my head and score in overtime.
"Obviously, Caden got it done."
Ringgold (16-4-0-1-0) scored first when Cadwallader skated across the ice from the right wing to the left and snapped a shot from the left circle past Frizzi for a power play goal at 2:43.
The Rams' lead doubled when Trent Hawk, who assisted on Cadwallader's goal, chased down a loose puck thrown over the Bishop Canevin defense. Hawk was able to flip a shot over Frizzi for a 2-0 lead at 7:12.
"I definitely thought if we got up by two, we'd win the game," said Moffett, adding, "They're a very good team. They lost only one game this year."
Kalinowski knew the Crusaders weren't about to cave in the title game.
"They've been the talk of D2 all season," said Kalinowski. "That's the trouble. They're well coached. They're very disciplined. They have a lot of hockey knowledge.
"Sometimes, we don't have that all the time, except in overtime."
Ryan Saginaw cut the deficit in half when he scored a power play goal at 12:44.
The Crusaders tied the game with a late goal in the second period. Saginaw set up Ty Serakowski with just 31 seconds left in the period.
Hawk set up Cadwallader for the Rams' first goal, and the pair struck again to give the Rams the lead with Cadwallader's goal at 4:51.
Kalinowski doled out praise to a number of players.
"Kobie Kirich, hands down. He gives you everything he has, whether we are winning 5-1 or losing 5-1, he's there," said Kalinowski. "Steve Macheska, they were backing away from him after the first few hits. And, Braden Pringle, we said crash the net and he actually did.
"LJ Crouch and those guys, they set the tone."
Moffett made 35 saves. Frizzi turned aside 27 shots.
Ringgold won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. The Rams were poised for a third-straight title against Carrick in 2020, but the game was wiped out with the coronavirus pandemic.
Cadwallader, a Ringgold junior, said he'll be able to savor the moment every day.
"It means a lot. It feels really good to be champion," said Cadwallader. "It will be nice to see it in the trophy case every time I walk past."
Kalinowski and his staff have had a pretty impressive run over his six-year tenure.
"It feels like the first one, honestly," said Kalinowski.
The win was Kalinowski's 101st PIHL victory, although he's not sure if he'll be around for a 102nd win.
"I'm thinking about (retiring)," closed Kalinowski.
