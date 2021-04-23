CONNELLSVILLE — The Connellsville softball team, with a little help from the visitors, scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 10-7 non-section victory over visiting Belle Vernon on Thursday.
The weather was more suited for a game back in early March than in late April with temperatures in the 40s and a bracing wind flowing across the field behind the senior high school.
Connellsville coach John Burd just reminded his squad the game wasn’t over as the Lady Falcons came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“I told them we had two more chances. We just have to fight,” said Burd. “I did tell them to stop swinging at the first pitch change-up.
“This is a good win for us. We had lost two in a row. We could have easily folded today, but we came back.”
The Lady Falcons (5-3) scored the first run of the game-winning rally without a hit.
Caitlin Jansen opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk. Pinch-runner Samantha Campbell advanced to second when Ava McLean’s ground ball was mishandled.
Campbell and McLean moved up a base on a wild pitch, and Campbell’s slide beat the tag to score on another wild pitch.
Mallory Orndorff beat out a ground ball for an infield hit, sending McLean to to third base. Orndorff stole second as McLean held third.
Olivia Kolowitz struck out Arley Wilson for the first out of the inning.
The runners held on Maddie Kinneer’s ground out to second base.
The Lady Leopards seemed to escape the inning when winning pitcher Jena Hixson hit a fly ball over first base. However, Hixson remained alive when the Belle Vernon defense was not able to cleanly catch the foul pop as it drifted towards the fence.
Hixson made the most of the second chance by lacing a line drive to left field for a double and two RBI.
Abby King followed with a run-scoring single, but hesitated after taking a wide turn at first base. King survived the ensuing rundown on an errant throw to second base.
Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez noted the second chances the Lady Leopards’ defense afforded the home team but was pleased with the way the offense put together 10 hits.
“All the unearned runs, to boot,” said Rodriguez, adding, “We hit the ball well, for a change.”
Kirra Davis kept the inning alive with another run-scoring double.
Kolowitz finally closed the inning when she induced Iris Burd into hitting a come-backer for the final out.
The Lady Leopards (7-5) opened the scoring when Ashley Joll’s fly ball to left-center field ricocheted off the protective plastic covering on the fence and bounced over for a solo home run in the top of the first inning.
Connellsville answered in the bottom of the inning when Kinneer started the inning with a single. The ball was mishandled allowing Kinneer to advance to second base.
Hixson followed with a single to tie the game.
Starting pitcher Iris Burd stranded a pair of runners in the top of the second inning, and the Lady Falcons’ kept the bats hot with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
McClean started the inning with a single and moved to second on an error. Orndorff singled her home.
Wilson followed with a swinging bunt down the third base line that did not result in a throw and an infield hit. However, Orndorff took an aggressive turn around second with Wilson safely across first and was thrown out as she scurried back to the base.
Kinneer then crushed a triple to bring home Wilson for a 3-1 lead.
Belle Vernon got to Burd in the top of the third inning.
Lexi Daniels took second on a single and error with one out. Joll’s sharp single plated Daniels.
Burd struck out Sophia Godzak for the second out, but walked Gracie Sokol to keep the inning alive. Ava Zubovic singled home Joll.
Vanessa Parker singled and moved to third on a pair of outfield errors.
Hixson was called upon and ended the threat with a strikeout.
The Lady Leopards pushed out to a 7-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning on Daniels’ two-run home run.
Connellsville answered with another unearned run in the bottom of the inning. McLean doubled to start the inning and eventually scored on an errant throw.
Hixson settled down over the final three innings, stranding one runner in each of the innings. She struck out five in the final three innings and was picked up by King’s diving catch of a sinking line drive to shortstop to end the sixth inning.
Hixson struck out seven and walked to over the final 4.1 innings for the win.
The Lady Falcons finished with 14 hits.
“They were hitting the ball hard. This is probably the best hitting we’ve had this year,” praised Burd.
Rodriguez was pleased with Kolowitz’s first start of the season. She just returned this week after missing the season to date because of an injury. Kolowitz struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.
“For her first game back, Olivia pitched well. I’m happy with her performance,” said Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.