NORTH HUNTINGDON — Tagan Basinger didn’t waste any time when she was called upon by Connellsville softball coach John Burd to pinch-hit with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
Basinger laced a bases-loaded single off Shaler’s Bethany Rodman to bring home the eventual winning run in the Lady Falcons’ come-from-behind 6-5 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAAA playoffs at Norwin High School.
“I don’t know. What can I say,” said Burd. “They didn’t get down. They just battled.
“This is one of the best wins in my career.”
Connellsville (10-8) plays the winner of the Chartiers Valley-Thomas Jefferson game in the quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
Connellsville was just that close to adding an insurance run on Basinger’s single, but a perfect throw and an even better tag by Shaler catcher Cam Murphy on pinch-runner Jackie Younkin recorded the third out of the inning.
“Tagan has been hitting the ball. I told her to be ready yesterday. She came through,” praised Burd.
Winning pitcher Iris Burd started the rally with a two-out single. Caitlin Jansen’s patience led to a walk.
Mallory Orndorff ripped a sharp hit off Rodman’s leg. The ball ricocheted to third baseman Kayleigh Newland, but her tag of courtesy runner Samantha Campbell was not close to load the bases and set up Basinger’s timely hit.
Shaler controlled the game from the outset with a run in the first inning and four more in the bottom of the third inning.
The Lady Titans (11-5) batted around in the third inning, knocking Connellsville starting pitcher Jena Hixson out of the game with one out in the inning and two runs in.
Iris Burd allowed two of the inherited runners to score to put the Lady Falcons (10-8) in a 5-0 hole midway through the game.
Rodman kept the Connellsville offense at bay through the first four innings, stranding four runner on two hits and a couple walks, but the Lady Falcons finally broke through in the top of the fifth inning.
Arlee Wilson’s patience led to a one-out walk and then a stolen base. Maddie Kinneer followed with an RBI single.
Hixson’s grounder was mishandled by Rodman and Abby King’s single loaded the bases. Ava McClean’s fly ball to right-center field landed safely between three defenders, sending Kinneer and Hixson home.
Kirra Davis’ sinking line drive to right field was not held in the glove, allowing King and McLean to score. The Shaler coaching staff argued that Mallory Moran had possession long enough or the ball landed foul, but the plea did not change the umpire’s mind.
“Arlee gets a walk. Maddie gets on and it snowballs from there,” said John Burd. “They started believing.”
Iris Burd settled in over the final three innings, allowing just a runner in the fourth inning on an infield error and a two-out single to Ellie Facher in the sixth inning.
Burd retired the heart of Shaler’s order in the seventh inning in order on a strikeout looking, a grounder to shortstop and a nice running catch by McClean.
