HOPWOOD — Late-inning rallies have been the norm in the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament, and such was the case in Tuesday’s winner’s bracket game.
Charleroi made the most of a two-out throwing error to score five unearned runs for a 5-1 come-from-behind victory against New Brighton.
New Brighton dropped into the loser’s bracket and played Connellsville after its game. Charleroi was scheduled to play the final game of the day against Hopewell.
The game was originally scheduled for Monday night, but was postponed because of heavy rain.
Charleroi trailed, 1-0, entering the bottom of the sixth and was held to just one hit and three runners by losing pitcher Bobby Budacki.
Budacki got the first two batters of the inning with a ground out and nifty diving catch by center fielder Brendan Cattirera.
However, Charleroi was given life with an errant throw to first base on Ben Shields’ grounder, and the home team barged through the opening.
Remi Lessman followed with a single and Gianni Cantini brought Shields home with a single. Lessman took a wide turn, but escaped when New Brighton was unable to make a play.
Hunter Mamie walked to load the bases and Ashton Ray came through with a two-run single. Brock Henderson kept the rally going with a run-scoring single.
“Maybe (Budacki) ran out of gas, a little. He pitched great,” said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis, adding, “I feel bad for the kid with the error. He played a great game.”
Lorenzo Glasser left little to chance by retiring the side in order with the help of Cantini’s leaping snare of Cattirera’s line drive.
Glasser pitched a two-hit gem. The only run scored by New Brighton was after Glasser walked the first two batters, a sacrifice bunt and infield ground out in the first inning.
Glasser retired the side in the second, fourth, fifth and seventh innings. He struck out five, including the final batter of the game.
New Brighton had two runners in the top of the third inning with a walk and single, but Glasser ended the threat with a fly out and strikeout.
Parker Lyons opened the sixth inning with an infield single and was forced at second. Glasser induced two ground balls to end the inning.
“Lorenzo pitched a great game. He shut it down after that first inning,” said Mollis. “He did what we wanted. We wanted him to go the distance.”
