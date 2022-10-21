The Ringgold boys advanced to the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA soccer playoffs with a 3-0 victory Thursday night against Connellsville at Connellsville Stadium.
Ringgold (10-10-0) travels to top-seeded Moon (16-0-1) Saturday at 2 p.m. Connellsville closes the season with a 10-8-0 record.
The two teams tied for fourth place in Section 3-AAA after splitting the season series with overtime victories. Connellsville won at home, 2-1, while the Rams edged the visiting Falcons, 4-3.
The teams fought for territorial control of the field in the first half with the advantage going to Ringgold.
The pressure paid off when Juraj Stasko hit a cross from the right of goalie Kaleb Detwiler to the foot of Zach Alvarez and Alvarez buried the shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at the 30:38 mark of the first half.
"A goal gives you some confidence," said Ringgold coach Matthew Snyder. "It's definitely a huge start to the game. We took advantage of the opportunities we had.
"The field was tilted (at the start of both halves). They kept themselves in the game."
The visitors doubled the lead around 16 minutes later when Nick Evans slipped a shot past Detwiler with 13:57 left in the half. Cody Scheponik's cross led to the goal.
"That's kind of the story of the game. We came out flat," said Connellsville coach Alexander Guie. "We don't have much playoff experience. They last time we made the playoffs was four years ago, so the seniors were freshmen.
"The (underclassmen) have the knowledge to go forward. This will give the seasoning for the next guys."
Connellsville had chances in the first half, but was unable to convert. Kasey Stanton ripped a shot from inside the penalty area, but Ringgold's Aidyn Whaley was up to the task.
The Falcons also had a couple corner kicks in the first half, but the ball eluded the players massed in front of the net and harmlessly bounced out of play on the opposite side of the field.
The play continued to be mainly contested on the north side of the field with Connellsville pressing the action from the opening kickoff of the second half.
Seth Basinger sprinted past a pair of defenders to track down a long ball, but his shot skipped outside the post to the right of Whaley 11 minutes into the second half.
Bobby Maloy lofted a free kick to the right of Whaley over the crossbar. Kasey Stanton had a golden opportunity when a goal kick landed on his foot, but Whaley was up to the task for the save.
The Falcons turned up the pressure in the first five minutes of the second half and earned two corner kick opportunities and Seth Basinger had a shot hit just outside the post to the right of Whaley with 29:02 remaining.
"We weathered the storm," said Snyder. "The boys know when certain things happen how to manipulate the field."
"We moved a couple people around in the second half," said Guie. "Right at the beginning of the second half we pressed and they held on.
"We had our chances."
With the Falcons pushing the offense, Ringgold added a third goal with 2:24 when Evans chipped a shot past Detwiler. Sam Alvarez set up the goal.
Evans closed the scoring with a goal late in the second half as the Falcons were cheating up field to create some offense down two with less than three minutes remaining. Sam Alvarez assisted on Evans’ brace with 2:24 remaining.
Play became a bit chippy in the second half with several yellow cards assessed between the teams.
Whaley turned aside eight shots to preserve the shutout. Detwiler made 12 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.