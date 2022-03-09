Ringgold converted 3-of-4 power play attempts Tuesday night to open the PIHL D2 playoffs with a 4-2 victory over visiting Avonworth at Rostraver Ice Garden.
The Rams advance to the semifinals where they will play Neshannock at RMU Events Center on Thursday, March 17. The Lancers defeated Elizabeth Forward, 6-2.
Ringgold scored the final two goals of the game to rally from a 2-2 tie early in the third period.
The Rams' Steve Macheska broke the tie with a power play goal at 11:16. Ethan Saylor and Kenny Cadwallader assisted on the goal.
Cadwallader added an empty net goal with 14 seconds remaining in the game. Hunter Hodgson assisted on the goal.
Hodgson's power play goal at 2:07 of the third period gave Ringgold the lead, 2-1. Avonworth's Avery Leffler tied the game at 8:53.
Avonworth's Austin Gatti scored at 5:45 for the only goal in the first period. Cadwallader tied the game at 7:08 with a power play goal.
Avonworth went 0-for-3 on the power play.
Ringgold's Gaige DiEugenio made 19 saves in the victory. The Antelopes' Ben Korol was pelted with 44 shots, stopping 41.
Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 2 -- The Lancers scored two goals in each period for a PIHL D2 playoff victory over the visiting Warriors at Hess Arena.
Gio Valentine and Lex Moses scored the first two goals of the game in the first period. Patrick Cionni Jr. scored twice in the second period. Micah Dejulia and Tommy Malvar scored in the third period.
Ben Ruskay scored both goals for the Warriors. Matthew Karpuszka and Garrett Kristen assisted on the first goal. Kristen assisted on the second goal.
Elizabeth Forward went 0-for-6 on the power play. Neshannock failed to score on four attempts.
The Warriors' Gabe Myers turned aside 24 shots. The Lancers' Riley Mastowski made 26 saves in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.