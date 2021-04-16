Ethan Saylor's goal on a spectacular assist from Hunter Hodgson 15:42 into overtime Thursday night lifted Ringgold to a 4-3 victory over Bishop Canevin in the PIHL Class B Division semifinals at RMU Island Sports Center.
The defending champion Rams (18-0-0-1) advance to the title game Tuesday against Neshannock at 9 p.m. at the RMU Island Sports Center. The Lancers defeated Wilmington, 5-2.
Ringgold trailed 2-1 entering the third period, but Nathan Boulanger needed only 95 seconds to tie the game with assists by Hunter Suarez and Zachary Kalinowski.
Boulanger then gave Ringgold the lead at 5:59 from an assist by Hodgson.
The Rams were unable to hold the slim lead with Ryan Saginaw tying the game at 8:50.
Ringgold's Nicholas Nagy scored the only goal in the first period off an assist from Saylor.
PJ Forster and Turner Anselm scored seven minutes apart in the second period to give the Crusaders (12-4-0-3) the lead, 2-1.
Ringgold had 14 shots in overtime and finished with 51. Bishop Canevin had eight shots in overtime and 34 for the game.
The Rams' Jerry Mease made 31 saves. The Crusaders' Adam Serakowski turned aside 47 shots.
