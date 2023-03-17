Ringgold and Bishop Canevin won their respective divisions in the PIHL D2 regular season, and that finish held with both teams advancing to the title game.
Ringgold (15-4-0-1-0) fought off a late Deer Lakes charge for a 3-2 victory. Bishop Canevin (19-1-0-0-0) defeated Connellsville, 4-1.
The Rams and Crusaders advance to the title game on Tuesday, March 21, at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex at 8:45 p.m.
Deer Lakes (17-3-0-0-0) pulled to within a goal when Zachary Nacey scored an empty net goal with only 15 seconds left in the game.
Ringgold built a 3-0 lead after two periods, but the Lancers cut into the deficit on Mark Rauenswinter's goal at 10:01.
The Rams' Kenneth Cadwallader scored the only goal in the first period when he beat Benjamin Korol on a backhand five minutes into the game. Cadwallader skated through two defenders and flipped a backhand shot into the net.
Trent Hawk appeared to double Ringgold's lead early in the second period, but the net became dislodged when Korol pushed off in an attempt to make the save. The officials immediately waved off the goal.
Cadwallader pounced on a rebound at 3:52 for a 2-0 lead. Hawk shot the puck off Korol's right pad and the puck bounced right to Cadwallader, who deposited it into the net.
The crowd was still celebrating the goal when Kobie Kirich found the puck in a scramble in front of Korol and slipped the puck through the goalie just 40 seconds later.
Moffett was solid in the nets for Ringgold throughout the game, turning aside 36-of-38 shot attempts. Korol made 21 saves.
Deer Lakes was 0-for-6 on the man advantage, while the Rams went scoreless on four attempts.
The Falcons (13-6-0-0-1) only trailed 1-0 after the first period despite Bishop Canevin controlling the puck in the offensive zone for a large portion of the 17 minutes.
Ben Ondrejko was able to skate freely into the zone after a Connellsville defender lost his balance. The puck popped over the net to the right of goalie Jonathan Holland and Ryan Saginaw didn't waste the opportunity, quickly slipping the puck past an out-of-position Holland.
Connellsville had a 5-on-3 advantage for 54 seconds about 5½ minutes into the period, but was unable to find the back of the net.
The Falcons had another 5-on-3 advantage late in the first period when the Crusaders' Cole Evan was called for hooking with 43 seconds left in the period.
However, Connellsville's Max Sokol was called for slashing as the period ended.
Connellsville opened the second period on a 4-on-3 advantage, and the Falcons made the most of the opportunity when Titan Beckerleg pounced on a rebound, kicking it to his stick, for the tying goal a mere 22 seconds into the period.
Bishop Canevin needed just seven seconds to squelch any momentum when Ryan Saginaw won the faceoff and got the puck to Ty Serakowski. Serakowski skated down the slot, through the Connellsville defense, for the game-winning goal seven seconds later.
Holland kept the deficit to a goal with a glove save flat on his stomach about three minutes into the period.
Connellsville killed off one penalty, but was unable to kill off a second when Michael Parzynski II scored at 14:44. Parzynski collected the puck near the red line, skated down the right wing and deposited a shot over Holland's stick.
Parzynski had a breakaway, but Holland was up to the task with 6½ minutes to go.
Kalanish scored an insurance goal at 9:15.
Holland stopped 40-of-44 shots. Bishop Canevin's Ayden Worstell had 20 saves.
