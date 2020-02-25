Ringgold's quest to finish with the PIHL Class B South Division schedule undefeated fall shy Monday night with the Rams' 3-2 overtime loss at Carrick.
Ringgold closes the regular season with 35 points and a record of 17-0-0-1. Carrick, the second-place team to the Rams, improve to 30 points and a record of 14-1-0-2 with one game remaining.
Tyson Feldman scored the game-winning goal at 4:26 of the overtime period.
Carrick's Aiden Forcucci forced the extra period with a goal just 17 seconds into the third period.
Carrick's Mikey Farkal scored the lone goal of the first period, but the Rams surged into the lead with a pair of goals in the second period.
Ethan Saylor tied the game at 4:38 with Nathan Todd assisting. Hunter Suarez and Zach Kalinowski set up Brad Budos with the go-ahead goal at 15:29.
Ringgold's Jerry Mease made 21 saves, while Sean Dugan turned aside 27 shots.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Bishop Canevin 3 -- Michael Vasko scored the game-winning goal with about eight minutes left in the game and Billy Siemon made the lead stand for a PIHL Class B South Division road victory.
The Warriors improve to 10-6-0-1 and solidify third place with 21 points with one game remaining.
The squashed any chance the Crusaders had to qualify for the fourth and final playoff berth. Bishop Canevin finishes with a 7-11-0-0 record and 14 points.
Elizabeth Forward's win keeps Connellsville alive for fourth place. The Falcons need Morgantown to lose to Wilmington Thursday to secure the playoff berth.
Elizabeth Forward's Sean Weber scored the only goal of the first period, a power play goal at 5:05 with Tayte Donovan and Jake Provident assisting.
Provident doubled the Warriors' lead with a power play goal at 3:14 of the second period. Michael Vasko and Lucas Kearns assisted on the goal.
Bishop Canevin got the goal back on Cameron Ropchock's goal at 10:09.
Vasko scored a short-handed goal just 31 seconds into the third period. Donovan and Kearns assisted.
Chase Evans scored back-to-back goals to tie the game with just over nine minutes remaining.
The Warriors' Billy Siemon was stout in the net with 37 saves. The Crusaders' Zach Hartlep made 13 saves.
