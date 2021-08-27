The Ringgold Rams have only won a total of six games over the last four seasons, but there is a different vibe this season, according to third-year head coach Darwin Manges.
“We are excited as we enter our first senior class and we have shown great strides,” said Manges. “Our senior class of nine players will make an impact.”
A big key has been how the team has grown stronger in the weight room, and this could lead to success.
“We have playmakers in our 1,000-pound club or 1,200-pound club,” Manges said of combining the max weights of squats, deadlifts and on the bench press. “Our linemen took second at the Pitt Big Man Challenge, trailing only Massillon (Ohio) High School.”
Between the gains in the weight room, senior leadership and talented young players, Manges is excited.
“We have some great supporting underclassmen, but you can’t substitute game experience,” he said. “We would have liked to see more of a JV schedule last year, but we are who we are.”
The Rams return eight offensive starters and nine on the defensive side of the ball.
“Almost everyone who will start on offense this year started last year,” said Manges. “We have experience back on both sides of the ball.”
Manges likes what the team will put on the field, but knows even one injury could derail the season.
“If one guy goes down on the line, we have a domino effect,” he said. “Plugging guys in will be a work in progress, but I will put my one’s up with anyone’s one’s (in the conference).
“We just have to stay healthy.”
Manges said there is a competition at quarterback, and he is happy with it.
“We have a battle there with two seniors and a junior,” he said. “By the time we close out the McGuffey scrimmage, we should know more things.”
The two seniors in the competition are seniors Braden Fine and Deandre Dotson, and junior Alex Coccagna.
“Braden is dynamic with the ball in his hands, Deandre can make things happen and Alex can throw the ball,” Manges said.
If Dawson isn’t at quarterback, he will be elsewhere on the field.
Senior Jacob Frahlich moves from left guard to left tackle and will lead the offensive line which includes junior Logan Simko at left guard, junior Jerry Mease at center, senior Jacob Meyer at right guard and senior Dante Compagni at right tackle.
“I can’t sing enough praise about the five guys up front,” Manges said. “They are grinders and want to do the best they can every play.”
Seniors Landon Oslowski and John Polefko, a team captain, return in the backfield and sophomore Maddox Sukel also saw significant time as the season wore on.
“We have some playmakers, and I am excited about that,” Manges said. “With those three on the field at the same time, we will be tough to defend.”
Senior wide receiver Donte Kinds and junior tight end Jake Pehowic will also be keys on offense.
Defensively, the Rams have changed to a 3-3 stack.
“We experimented with it last year, but injuries caused us to adjust,” Manges said. “I think it will be very good.”
Defensively, the Rams will have plenty of experience back.
Dawson will once again man the safety position with Kinds at one corner. The coaching staff is still waiting for someone to step up and take the other cornerback spot.
Sukel will play all over the field defensively, while Polefko will be the middle linebacker and junior Kevin Willis will be the Will linebacker.
Fine will be at an outside linebacker position and will also see time at safety with Donte Newton providing depth. Other linebackers include Sukel and Simko.
Pehowic and Frahlich are the defensive ends, while Compagni is the nose tackle.
The team still has an open competition going on for the kicking and punting duties.
What kind of expectations does Manges have for the season?
“We want to see more growth,” he said. “Not only in win-loss column, but I think we are at a point now that they kids are free in their minds, running around and making plays.”
Ringgold opens with three non-conference games to get prepared for Big Eight Conference play. First up is a home game with Elizabeth Forward, the WPIAL Class AAA runner-up a year ago.
After hosting Yough on Sept. 3 and heading to South Allegheny a week later, the Rams will open conference play when they host Laurel Highlands on Sept. 17.
